Colorado Pays Karl Dorrell Way More Money By Firing Him Now Instead Of Waiting

Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell has been relieved of his duties, according to multiple reports. The 58-year-old was fired on Sunday after beginning the season 0-5.

Dorrell, who was hired in 2020, compiled an 8-15 record over less than three full years with the program. The Buffaloes went 4-2 during his COVID-shortened first year, 4-8 last season, and are currently winless.

Despite the fact that he is without a job, Dorrell will be just fine. He is getting paid to not coach Colorado.

Karl Dorrell is getting a nice final paycheck from Colorado (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Had the school waited to fire Dorrell on January 1, 2023, he would have received $7.8 million in buyout money. However, because the university chose to cut ties this season, his buyout is $4 million more expensive.

Colorado will pay Karl Dorrell’s full buyout of $11.4 million.

Ultimately, the $4 million difference is a small price to pay for getting ahead of the future.

By delaying the inevitable, the program would have had to recruit to a lame duck head coach. The fans would have become even more frustrated than they already are. The same would have gone for the boosters, who will ultimately be responsible for ponying up the money for Colorado’s next coach.

By firing Dorrell now, though more expensive, it allows the page to be turned. The coaching search will take a few weeks, even months, but the team can recruit to potential candidates. It can

In addition, there is now an opportunity to create a coordinated effort toward the future, where Dorrell’s continued involvement with the program would have hindered that process.

Dorrell was not the only coach who was fired on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson was also let go, and continued staff changes are expected in coming days and weeks.

While there is a long way to go, some potential candidates to replace Dorrell are:

Dana Dimel, UTEP

Seth Littrell, North Texas

Jeff Scott, USF

Blake Anderson, Utah State

Jay Hill, Weber State

Brent Brennan, San Jose State

Matt Wells, formerly Texas Tech and Utah State

Whomever takes over in Boulder has a long road ahead, but there is a path to success at Colorado. And worst case scenario, you get paid $11.4 million to be unemployed.