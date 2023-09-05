AP Top 25: Colorado, Duke Join Party; Florida State Jumps To 4th; Tennessee In Top 10; Clemson Falls Massively

Videos by OutKick

The AP Top 25 has some new faces this week, with Colorado making its leap into the rankings behind its win over TCU.

Deion Sanders put together a team that many thought wouldn’t have a chance to make a bowl game, let alone beat TCU in the opener. But the narrative around Colorado has certainly changed in one week, with the Buffaloes coming in at No. 22 in the new poll.

As for the Top 10, Florida State sent LSU packing, while Duke put a beating on Clemson last night in Durham. While some folks are sour on the Bayou Bengals right now, I think this was more of Florida State being a national title contender. That’s not to say LSU won’t be hovering around the playoffs come November, but Mike Norvell has multiple weapons on offense, led by Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman.

The AP Top-25 Shuffles A Few Teams Around This Week

Georgia Michigan Alabama Florida State Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Tennessee Notre Dame Texas Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State North Caolina Oklahoma Wisconsin Ole Miss Duke Colorado Texas A&M Tulane Clemson

Who’s The Next Team To Cause Chaos This Week In Top-25?

The likelihood of this happening is pretty high. Considering we get Alabama vs. Texas on Saturday night, while Colorado will host Nebraska, there could be some further movement. The matchup between Ole Miss and Tulane is the only other top-25 matchup this weekend, besides the game in Tuscaloosa.

But, there’s always a chance at an upset, which is clear by what we witnessed this past weekend. So, some of these top-25 teams better not be looking ahead.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

So, it might be a down weekend when it comes to high-profile matchups, there will most likely be some type of chaos. Just look at last weekend for example, with Duke and Clemson causing problems for voters.

College football fans are lucky this week, if you’re looking to watch two separate key games, with Colorado kickoff at !2pm ET and Alabama-Texas at 7pm ET.

So, get ready for another entertaining week, with two different types of games taking centerstage.