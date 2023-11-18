Colorado Brutally Roasted After 42-Point Blowout Loss, Deion Left In A State Of Complete Shock

Videos by OutKick
Things only continue to get worse for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Buffs were blown out 56-14 by Washington State late Friday night, and the loss dropped Colorado to 4-7. The team is now 1-7 in its last eight games. The 3-0 start feels like a different lifetime ago.
To add insult to injury, Shedeur Sanders had to leave the game with an arm or wrist injury, according to ESPN. Things are officially off the rails with Colorado, and Deion was in a state of shock after the 42-point loss.
“They came out and executed. Kicked our butts. I would’ve never fathomed that this would’ve been the conclusion of the score if you would’ve asked me a week or two weeks ago. There’s no way,” a clearly dejected Sanders told the media after the game.
You can watch his comments below
Colorado dragged after losing to Washington State.
If Sanders thought the situation on the field was ugly, it was just as brutal on X as fans could resist cracking jokes at Colorado’s expense.
X was flooded with reactions, and it was exactly what you’d expect.
Even Charissa Thompson got lit up in the process. Not nice, folks. Not nice at all!
Colorado now has one game left this season, and it's against a solid Utah team. Finishing the year without a win since beating Arizona State in early October is a very real possibility. The shine is off in Boulder, and the internet can't stop rejoicing at Colorado's struggles. Perhaps Deion gets things turned around in year two, but for now, the Buffs remain down bad.