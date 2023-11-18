Colorado Brutally Roasted After 42-Point Blowout Loss, Deion Left In A State Of Complete Shock

Videos by OutKick

Things only continue to get worse for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffs were blown out 56-14 by Washington State late Friday night, and the loss dropped Colorado to 4-7. The team is now 1-7 in its last eight games. The 3-0 start feels like a different lifetime ago.

To add insult to injury, Shedeur Sanders had to leave the game with an arm or wrist injury, according to ESPN. Things are officially off the rails with Colorado, and Deion was in a state of shock after the 42-point loss.

Colorado and Deion Sanders blown out by Washington State 56-14. (Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK)

“They came out and executed. Kicked our butts. I would’ve never fathomed that this would’ve been the conclusion of the score if you would’ve asked me a week or two weeks ago. There’s no way,” a clearly dejected Sanders told the media after the game.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Deion Sanders on #WSU: “Those guys can play the game and they’re well-coached. They came out and executed. Kicked our butts. I would’ve never fathomed that this would’ve been the conclusion of the score if you would’ve asked me a week or two weeks ago. There’s no way.” pic.twitter.com/0qNvvLP0QC — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 18, 2023

Colorado dragged after losing to Washington State.

If Sanders thought the situation on the field was ugly, it was just as brutal on X as fans could resist cracking jokes at Colorado’s expense.

X was flooded with reactions, and it was exactly what you’d expect.

Does Deion still have receipts? Or can we use our receipts now? — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) November 18, 2023

Looks like Deion Sanders’ LV luggage was a knockoff from Canal St? 😂 pic.twitter.com/7xGu15sM2S — Kiz (@VolsAstros) November 18, 2023

Wazzu looks like they're trying to make Deion quit after this game. pic.twitter.com/12c0WGikvc — David Hall (@DHallNole) November 18, 2023

Dad what were those three weeks in September 2023 of Colorado football with Deion like pic.twitter.com/tqQ2Lbx5QV — mr Iyman (@BLymanWarrior) November 18, 2023

Deion Sanders: Do you believe now?

Me: Nah 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D5kMqDVypU — 〽️WolverineNation〽️ (@maddogg_a2) November 18, 2023

looking at Deion Sanders on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/K2sN8wLJ3G — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) November 18, 2023

Deion Sanders needs to report another theft



His Louis is missing — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 18, 2023

Deion sanders taking a look at his luggage rn: pic.twitter.com/tGah7xyOOR — David Mischazzvige (@orCHAZZmic) November 18, 2023

Deion Sanders being told that if you talk trash you have to win games pic.twitter.com/YMB6S8S0Sp — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) November 18, 2023

Deion: “I’m bringing my luggage with me.”



His luggage: pic.twitter.com/3SpRGqK6L4 — Michael Rose (@mcrose14) November 18, 2023

Even Charissa Thompson got lit up in the process. Not nice, folks. Not nice at all!

"I spoke with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders at halftime, and he said everything is looking fine." pic.twitter.com/mQXh2dw4tX — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 18, 2023

“I spoke with Deion Sanders and he told me that first half really wasn’t that bad”- Charissa Thompson pic.twitter.com/d2I6FEry37 — Jeff E 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🍊 (@jeffinCNY) November 18, 2023

Colorado now has one game left this season, and it’s against a solid Utah team. Finishing the year without a win since beating Arizona State in early October is a very real possibility. The shine is off in Boulder, and the internet can’t stop rejoicing at Colorado’s struggles. Perhaps Deion gets things turned around in year two, but for now, the Buffs remain down bad. Let me know your thoughts on the situation with Colorado and Deion at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.