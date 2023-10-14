Colorado’s AD Breaks Out Deion Sanders Jacket & Andrew Luck Reps Stanford, While Buffaloes Defense Falls Apart

Videos by OutKick

Colorado athletic director Rick George most likely owes his career in Boulder to Deion Sanders, and he’s showing Coach Prime the love every chance he gets.

We’ve all seen the impact Sanders has made on the college football world, but more specifically the Colorado athletic department. Since being hired last December, the school has seen an overwhelming amount of support for Deion Sanders, which leads to a drastic rise in revenue.

Just ten months into his time as head coach, it’s safe to assume that the contract for Deion Sanders has already paid off. Whether it’s the local Boulder economy or the school selling out Folsom Field for the entire 2023 season, the financial impact has been felt all around town, and as far as Michigan.

During the game on Friday night, ESPN showed a video that was shot by one of their producers in East Lansing, Michigan. The video showed that the store owner has the Coach Prime, Colorado gear right at the entrance, while Spartan apparel is on the backside.

Just two weeks ago while in Boulder, I watched fans lineup outside the team store on a Thursday morning to get their own Deion Sanders cowboy hat. Yes, fans were waiting 45 minutes for the chance to buy a $34.99 hat.

“There haven’t been people waiting to get inside our store 45 minutes early since I’ve been here,” one employee noted at the time. “Look at this, we’ve got folks from all over flocking to Boulder to get a piece of the Deion craze.”

Ticket prices for Friday night’s game against Stanford (which the Buffs would drop 46-43 in 2 OT) were the fourth highest-priced of the weekend, according to Stubhub. An 8pm kickoff, against a 1-4 Cardinal team with prices this high is ridiculous, but certainly proves the local demand.

Highest ticket prices in college football for Saturday, via @StubHub



Oregon @ Washington: $180

Texas A&M @ Tennessee: $166

USC @ Notre Dame: $100

Auburn @ LSU: $73

UCLA @ Oregon State: $66

Miami @ North Carolina: $62 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 14, 2023

Rick George Went All-Out On His Deion Sanders Wardrobe

So, after everything you’ve read about the Colorado football program in 2023, I’d say Rick George will do just about anything for Deion Sanders. Not only did Sanders save the public perception of the athletic director, he’s got Colorado within one game of a bowl berth.

Colorado AD Rick George Shows Off His New Deion Sanders Jacket, during Friday’s game against Stanford. Courtesy of Colorado Athletics

As Colorado prepares for the upcoming bye-week, winning two straight games is a nice way to start the break. And while many folks will argue that the Buffaloes five wins have come against lesser talented teams, might I remind you that Colorado finished 1-11 last season.

Friday night, Rick George wanted to publicly show his love for Deion Sanders. He certainly did that, which I’m sure will lead to the team store selling this jacket at some point.

Money is talking at Colorado.

Celebrities, Andrew Luck Show Up For Colorado-Stanford

Hey, that’s Andrew Luck! Yes, the former Stanford quarterback was on the sidelines Friday night in Boulder, watching his alma mater try to keep up. It’s always good to see the Captain, whether it’s on Thursday night football with the NFL, or watching his Cardinals play.

Former Stanford Quarterback Andrew Luck was in Boulder Friday night to watch his Stanford Cardinals play Colorado. Via: ESPN

Also, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes made an appearance, as I sit patiently waiting at home for them to finish the darn series. Just give us the brutal ending we’re all waiting for, it’s time.

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes was in attendance for the Colorado-Stanford game on Friday. via: Colorado Athletics

While not to be outdone, Cedric The Entertainer showed up for the game, though I hope he got in eighteen holes at the beautiful golf resorts in the area. Yes, Cedric can swing the stick, while also making folks laugh, with enough time to checkout his buddy Deion.

Colorado Second Half Letdown Leads To Entertaining Finish

Overall, this was just another night for the Colorado football program, with folks flocking to Boulder, just to be a small part of the show. Deion Sanders might’ve ripped the kickoff time earlier in the week, but he’ll be taking out his frustrations this week on the second half letdown.

Leading 29-0 at halftime, Colorado’s defense collapsed. Stanford racked up over 300 yards of offense, scoring 33 points. Even with Travis Hunter scoring a fourth quarter touchdown, Colorado struggled to keep its distance from Stanford. If you went to sleep at halftime, I’m sure you’re stunned by the final score, just as every fan at Folsom Field late Friday night.

Stanford left Colorado with its biggest comeback in school history, with the 46-43 win in double-overtime.

It’s safe to assume that while Rick George will be happy with the financials, Deion Sanders will be livid about his team’s letdown.