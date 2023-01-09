Colorado College Tennis Player Dies In His Sleep

Colorado College has announced that tennis player Jack Madison, died in his sleep Jan. 2. He was 20 years old.

According to the school’s news release, Madison was at home at the time of his death,

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Jack Madison,” Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said in the release. “Jack was a treasured member of our men’s tennis program and his loss will be profoundly felt throughout the athletics department and campus community.”

Devastating news this evening as we learned of the passing of @CCTigers student-athlete Jack Madison. With heavy hearts we send our condolences to Jack's family and friends and everyone at CC who is suffering from this tragic loss. https://t.co/UPk2SOgj6r — SCAC (@SCAC_Sports) January 3, 2023

Madison was from Bexley, Ohio, and attended Columbus Academy where he was a four-year letter winner. He was named first-team all-state twice and received all-league honors three times.

At Colorado College, Madison did not play a match during his freshman season because of injury, according to the release. However, he did play during the 2022 season this past fall.

“The tennis program is deeply saddened by the news of Jack Madison’s death,” the team’s head coach Anthony Weber said in a statement.

“Jack was one of the most friendly and respectful student-athletes we have had in our program. We will miss his selflessness and positive influence. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family as they cope with this tragic news.”

One of his coaches from Columbus, Marc Wurtzman, echoed those sentiments.

“He always put a smile on your face,” Wurtzman told The Columbus Dispatch. “Everybody loved Jack. Players from other teams loved Jack. Jack will never be forgotten. He will be remembered by all his friends, family and coaches and everybody in the Academy community.”

According to Madison’s obituary, he had been preparing to declare as a History Major and Journalism Minor, to become a history teacher.