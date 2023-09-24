Colorado And Coach Prime Fall From Top 25 After Oregon Blows Buffaloes Away

Videos by OutKick

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Colorado’s Cinderella story took another hit Sunday as coach Deion Sanders’ and his No. 19 Buffaloes stampeded from the top 25 in the Associated Press media and USA Today coaches’ polls after a 42-6 loss to Oregon on Saturday night.

Deion Sanders had no answer as Colorado team fell to Oregon. (Photo by Andy Cross/Getty Images)

“That was a good old-fashioned butt kicking. No excuses,” Sanders said after the game that saw Oregon take a 35-0 lead by halftime. Oregon outgained Colorado 522 yards to 199 and garnered 30 first downs to 13.

Sanders did fire back toward the end of his press conference, though.

Deion Sanders Issues Warning About Colorado

“Honestly and candidly, you better get me right now,” he said. “This is the worst we’re going to be. You better get me right now.”

And that may happen next week. The Buffaloes (3-1) host No. 8 USC (4-0) on Saturday at noon on FOX. The Trojans did drop three spots in the A.P. poll, though, after just beating then 1-2 Arizona State, 42-28, Saturday.

Georgia (4-0) and Michigan (4-0) remained Nos. 1 and 2 in both polls. Ohio State (4-0) jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 in the A.P. poll after beating No. 9 Notre Dame, which fell to No. 11. Alabama moved up one to No. 12 with a win over No. 15 Ole Miss, which fell to No. 20.

The rest of the top 10 in the A.P. poll had No. 3 Texas and No. 5 Florida State, followed by Penn State, Washington, USC, Oregon and Utah.

The remaining top 25 teams in the media poll were No. 13 LSU, followed by Oklahoma, North Carolina, Washington State, Duke, Miami, Oregon State and Ole Miss.

The last five featured Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Kansas and Fresno State.