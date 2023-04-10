Colorado Could Be A Target To Defect To The Big 12: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The drama surrounding the PAC-12 continues to get ratcheted up, and the latest update centers on Colorado possibly jumping ship.

George Kliavkoff and PAC-12 leaders are attempting to negotiate a new media deal. So far, one hasn’t been reached, and there are dueling narratives about the state of the situation. Is the PAC-12 stable and okay or is the conference on the brink? That all depends on who you’re reading, and it was also recently reported a deal might not happen until the summer.

Now, it sounds like Colorado could be under a microscope amid a potential defection.

Colorado could be a possible target for the Big 12. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Will Colorado leave the PAC-12?

Colorado used to be a member of the Big 12 before joining the PAC-12. Now, it sounds like the Buffaloes could consider returning.

Andrew Marchand reported Monday morning that people should “watch Colorado” when it comes to “the conversation around potential defections from Pac-12 to the Big 12.”

There’s been speculation the Big 12 might target Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State for expansion.

Will Colorado leave the PAC-12 for the Big 12? (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Utah’s AD publicly refuted the idea the Utes would leave for the Big 12. However, we all know money talks.

Decisions can quickly change for enough cash. Right now, the Big 12 has a secured future. The PAC-12 does not.

The longer the PAC-12 goes without one, the more and more tempting the Big 12 will become.

Could the Buffaloes be the first domino to fall?

The biggest fear the PAC-12 needs to have is the situation could quickly unravel before anyone can step in and stop the bleeding.

Once one person runs for the lifeboats, it doesn’t take much for others to do the same. If Colorado ditches for the Big 12, which seems unlikely as of today, it could send a shockwave of fear through the conference.

From there, all bets would be off. Again, it seems unlikely right now Colorado does leave, but the fact it’s even being speculated should be concerning.

The future of Colorado and the PAC-12 remains in the air. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The PAC-12’s media rights situation remains murky at best, and that likely won’t change for a few weeks at a minimum. Welcome to the chaos sewn into the college football world.