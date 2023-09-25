Colorado Player Rips Oregon Fan’s Bandana Off His Head

Videos by OutKick

Colorado linebacker Brendan Gant might be in some trouble after his emotions boiled over Saturday against Oregon.

The Ducks handed the Buffaloes their first loss of the season in humiliating fashion. The score was 42-6 by the time the clock hit zero.

Well, things got worse for Gant once the game ended. He was filmed ripping off an Oregon fan’s bandana and throwing it into the stands.

In the video, the fan didn’t even appear to be facing Gant and was certainly not presenting himself in a threatening manner when the incident occurred.

A Colorado player rips a bandana off an Oregon Ducks fan's head. pic.twitter.com/BAd2lojSOe — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) September 24, 2023

Brendan Gant apologizes for unacceptable conduct with Oregon fan.

Gant took to Twitter Sunday to apologize for his conduct and make it clear his actions weren’t appropriate or acceptable.

Yesterday after the game I made a wrong decision toward a fan outta frustration cause of a fan just being a fan. To that fanbase and more specifically that individual,I know better and to myself that was unacceptable and could have been avoided. I do apologize because that is not — Brendan Gant (@TheReal_BGant) September 24, 2023

However, while he did apologize, he then attempted to shift the blame BACK to the fans instead of just accepting responsibility for his own actions.

And one last thought for anybody, I DONT BOTHER ANYONE unless the bother me first. At the end of the day wrong is wrong but dont create your own narrative 👍🏾. #stayblessed — Brendan Gant (@TheReal_BGant) September 24, 2023

Gant needs to be much smarter.

You simply can’t tolerate behavior like this from a player, and it should be interesting to see how Deion Sanders handles it.

Again, the guy he went after had his back turned to him. He did appear to be filming, but was certainly not a threat. That’s not to excuse anything inappropriate that may or may not have been said, but Gant should have kept walking.

What’s the upside to ripping a bandana off someone’s head? There was none, and he will now have to suffer whatever consequences might be coming.

Colorado linebacker Brendan Gant ripped an Oregon fan’s bandana off. Watch a video of the incident. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A tough loss is no excuse for bad behavior, and there’s no doubt Brendan Gant knows that.