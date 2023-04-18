Coach Prime Effect: Colorado Breaks 27-Year Streak, Five Months Before Season Opener Thanks To Deion Sanders

Videos by OutKick

The Deion Sanders effect is in full-swing at Colorado as the Buffaloes prepare for their spring game. Thanks to the new head coach, the school has broken a 27-year streak in regards to football.

Colorado officials announced Monday that for the first time since 1996, the school has sold-out all of its season tickets. The college football world has been glued to what is happening in Boulder ever since Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching position.

The Buffaloes were one of the worst football teams in college football last season, but the primetime effect has changed the financial trajectory of the program. Not only has Colorado sold all of its season tickets, but ESPN will be in-town to broadcast the spring game.

Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head football coach, holds up a personalized jersey in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Selling Out Tickets Before Playing A Competitive Snap

For a team that finished 1-11 in 2022, selling out of tickets is a sure sign of progress, without the team taking a snap on the field.

“Selling out of season tickets for the first time in almost 30 years shows how strong our fan base is,” Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said. “Selling out at the earliest point before a season in our history is a testament to our fans thirst to see a championship caliber product on the field. The 100th season of Folsom Field will be a special one with Coach Prime’s first team and a tremendous home schedule on tap. We expect a full house every game and believe we will accomplish that goal shortly after single game tickets go on sale.”

This record breaking moment is a sign that ‘Coach Prime’ has struck a chord in Boulder, with national attention on the program for the first time in years.

Not only did the school sell all of its season tickets, but it also sold-out the upcoming spring game on Saturday, with over 45,000 expected to be at Folsom Field. Just to show how much interest there is in the football team, the school has only had two sold-out games in the last 17 years.

It certainly also helps that Deion Sanders and Colorado have a competitive home schedule. The Buffaloes will host Nebraska, USC, Colorado State, Oregon State and Arizona.

Thanks to a 90% renewal rate in season tickets from last season, Colorado has already announced a ‘wait list’ for 2024 tickets.

The Coach Prime effect is paying off financially, now we wait to see if Colorado can have success on the field. Either way, the school is already seeing the fruits in the hiring of Deion Sanders.