Colorado Board Of Regents Meeting Agenda Includes Fascinating ‘Legal Advice’ Nugget Amid Realignment Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Smoke continues to swirl that something is going down in Boulder with the Colorado Buffaloes.

There have been multiple reports and signs indicating Colorado might be getting ready to split from the PAC-12 and return to the Big 12. A report from over the weekend also claimed the Arizona Wildcats might come with them.

Nothing has officially happened, but the longer the PAC-12 goes without a media deal, the more likely it is the Buffaloes and other programs decide to look at other options.

Will Colorado join the Big 12?

Well, an interesting few words on the agenda for the Wednesday Colorado Board of Regents meeting is bound to send interest soaring.

The executive session part of the meeting will include discussing “legal advice on a specific matter” tied to Colorado athletics.

What could the topic be? As a gambling man, I’ll set the odds at -1000 that it is directly tied to realignment.

Colorado board of regents will discuss an unnamed athletics matter amid realignment rumors. (Credit: https://go.boarddocs.com/co/cu/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CSDT42757B5E)

Are the Buffaloes getting ready to make a move?

The situation in Boulder feels like a spy movie. There is so much information flying around, and nobody seems to have any idea what the truth is.

Hell, the officials in Boulder might not even know. It’s an unbelievably fluid situation. The eyes of the college football world have been on Colorado ever since Deion Sanders was hired, but now the program is under a spotlight for a different reason.

If Colorado leaves for the Big 12, the PAC-12 could see dominos fall very literally overnight. The conference has so far failed to land a new media deal.

Its value will only fall if Colorado and other teams cut and run to the Big 12, and at that point, why would Oregon or Washington sign anything? They’re both national brands, and committing longterm to a watered down PAC-12 would be a terrible situation.

Will Colorado leave the PAC-12 for the Big 12? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

There’s nothing to indicate any final decisions will be made in the coming days. However, the agenda for the CU board of regents meeting is interesting to say the least. It’s a clear sign something is going on behind the scenes. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Now, fans wait to see if that fire takes the Buffaloes from the PAC-12 to the Big 12.