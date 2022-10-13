Colorado Avalanche’s Twitter Account Melts Down Over Christian Fan’s Response To ‘Coming Out’ Post

Don’t rain on the Colorado Avalance’s Pride parade!

On Tuesday, the reigning Stanley Cup champions’ Twitter account went off on a random commenter after the fan questioned the team’s ‘National Coming Out Day’ post, commemorating a day on the LGBT calendar.

“Happy National Coming Out Day! No matter if you’re out or not, who you are is valid and you are always welcome here,” the Avalanche’s post read.

Avs fan Collin Brooks — whose Twitter bio reads, “Here to tweet about Christian theology and the Colorado Avalanche” — commented under the tweet.

“Do the Avs welcome conservative Christians who maintain that homosexuality is contrary to both nature and God’s Law?” the fan asked.

Happy National Coming Out Day!



No matter if you're out or not, who you are is valid and you are always welcome here 🏳️‍🌈❤️💙 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 11, 2022

The NHL team acknowledged the response and quickly got defensive.

“This isn’t about you,” the Avalanches’ Twitter responded. “This is for our friends who historically don’t feel safe ro (sic) welcomed in a hockey environment. And many who still don’t. We weren’t excluding anyone, why are you?”

(… Okay.)

Brooks tweeted back, “But what if posts like these make Christian fans feel unwelcome in this hockey environment?” which opened the floodgates for online vitriol over his simple comment.

Hockey is for everyone (except faux-Christians who use the Bible to excuse hate).

Is that more clear for you? — Chanandler Bong (@amyisquitebusy) October 12, 2022

Religion is a choice, and not a way of life that applies to society as a whole, but only to those that choose it. — Brad Henderson (@Scar_Face_Hendo) October 12, 2022

Interesting that a self-professed “conservative Christian” would adorn their Twitter name with a Pagan symbol, but you do you boo-boo. — x – Travis (@ARightByRoy) October 12, 2022

Try reading your Bible instead of waiving it around — Dave (he/him)🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@dmshaw85) October 13, 2022

u have an extra L in your name for a reason — Kevin (@ntrider825) October 12, 2022

What happened to not judging others as that is to be left to God himself? You clearly skipped chapters in the Bible. — Jesse James (@jusjjayy) October 12, 2022

Thankfully your religion is not law. Stop worrying about how others live their lives and focus on your own, Collin. Also, the jack-o-lantern is a Samhain tradition. Did you know? — R. Stephens ⚽️♥️🤍💚🖤 (@RStephensNews) October 13, 2022

While it’s hardly a strange sight for blue-checked Twitter accounts to swat down Christian values, watching it come from the reigning-champion Colorado Avs team (a hockey team) was more bizarre than effective. So much for inclusivity.

Colorado won their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-3) on Wednesday.