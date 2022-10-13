Colorado Avalanche’s Twitter Account Melts Down Over Christian Fan’s Response To ‘Coming Out’ Post

Don’t rain on the Colorado Avalance’s Pride parade!
On Tuesday, the reigning Stanley Cup champions’ Twitter account went off on a random commenter after the fan questioned the team’s ‘National Coming Out Day’ post, commemorating a day on the LGBT calendar.
“Happy National Coming Out Day! No matter if you’re out or not, who you are is valid and you are always welcome here,” the Avalanche’s post read.
Avs fan Collin Brooks — whose Twitter bio reads, “Here to tweet about Christian theology and the Colorado Avalanche” — commented under the tweet.
“Do the Avs welcome conservative Christians who maintain that homosexuality is contrary to both nature and God’s Law?” the fan asked.
The NHL team acknowledged the response and quickly got defensive.
“This isn’t about you,” the Avalanches’ Twitter responded. “This is for our friends who historically don’t feel safe ro (sic) welcomed in a hockey environment. And many who still don’t. We weren’t excluding anyone, why are you?”
(… Okay.)
Brooks tweeted back, “But what if posts like these make Christian fans feel unwelcome in this hockey environment?” which opened the floodgates for online vitriol over his simple comment.
While it’s hardly a strange sight for blue-checked Twitter accounts to swat down Christian values, watching it come from the reigning-champion Colorado Avs team (a hockey team) was more bizarre than effective. So much for inclusivity.
Colorado won their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-3) on Wednesday.
