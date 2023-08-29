Colorado Avalanche Are Auctioning Off Two Claude Giroux Jerseys Even Though He Never Played For Them

Videos by OutKick

The Colorado Avalanche are holding an auction to clear out some old jerseys and other gear and to benefit owner Stan Kroenke’s Kroenke Sports Charities.

However, two pieces stand out as particularly unusual.

Buried among sweaters from Avs stalwarts like Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen as well as 2022 Cup heroes like Nazem Kadri are a pair of Claude Giroux sweaters.

Yes, two Claude Giroux home Avalanche sweaters.

If that sounds bizarre, that’s because it is. However, it goes to show just how close the Avs were to trading for the now-Ottawa Senator during the 2021-2022 season.

The Colorado Avalanche are auctioning off a bunch of jerseys in support of @KS_Charities. Among them are two Claude Giroux jerseys that were presumably made for if they got him instead of Florida at the 2021/22 trade deadline. That'd be a crazy convo piece https://t.co/T56f3LA9uh pic.twitter.com/zV2rzeSqwV — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) August 28, 2023

Giroux Was Very Close To Being Traded To Colorado in 2022

Back in 2022, Giroux was still a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. As they have been for the last few years (and as they unfortunately will probably be again this year) the Flyers were well out of playoff contention.

Giroux was the Flyers captain at the time and nearing the end of his contract. With the team unlikely to pay him what he was worth they worked a trade to send him to a contender.

The two potential teams in the mix were the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche. Both teams were vying for the Presidents’ Trophy in late March when Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher was trying to move Giroux.

Giroux was ultimately shipped off to the Panthers. In exchange, the Flyers received forward Owen Tippett (who has been great), and some draft picks.

As you well know, the Cats won the Presidents’ Trophy but were bounced by the Lightning in the second round. Meanwhile, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

Giroux signed with the Senators the following summer. Still, these jerseys show just how close Giroux was to being a member of the Avs. It seems they even had sweaters ready to go for an introductory presser.

Obviously, they didn’t need him to win. Still, it’s interesting to think what could have happened with him in the lineup. It also makes you wonder how much they would’ve needed to give up to land him.

It worked out for the Avalanche either way. Now there’s a pretty cool piece of hockey memorabilia that can be yours if you want to bid on it.

