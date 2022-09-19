Colorado AD Rick George is trying to keep fans calm as the football team continues to disappoint.

The Buffaloes are 0-3 with losses to TCU, Air Force and Minnesota to start the season. Colorado lost the three games by a combined score of 128-30.

The season is already off the rails, and the program’s AD is now trying to express a message of calm.

Colorado AD releases statement after horrible start. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I want you to know that I hear you. I recognize and understand your disappointment and frustration and perhaps, even anger. We have not come close to meeting our expectations this season and we own that,” George told fans in the release.

He also asked fans to continue to support the program, and added, “Regardless of your feelings right now on Colorado Football, I encourage you to continue to support our tremendous football student-athletes, who need your cheers, encouragement and support now, more than ever.”

Statement from #CUBuffs athletic director Rick George —> pic.twitter.com/GtgfPdx5Lw — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) September 19, 2022

Is it time for Colorado to make a change?

In his third season with Colorado, head coach Karl Dorrell is 8-13 and he’s never won more than four games in a season. Now, three games into the 2022 campaign, and the Buffaloes have been blown out every game of the year.

Dorrell might have coached fewer than a two dozen games, but it certainly doesn’t seem like things are working out well.

Whenever an AD has to release a statement, you know things aren’t going well.

Colorado is 0-3. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s not just the fact Colorado is losing. It’s the fact they’re getting boat raced off the field every single time they step on.

Fans have had enough, and George is doing damage control. It certainly seems like a change is coming.

Colorado starts the season 0-3. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Colorado continues to get rocked every Saturday, odds are high there will be a new head coach in Boulder in 2023.