Collin Morikawa Puts Abysmal Acting Skills On Display As He Compares Getting Phone Call About Hitting Golf Balls Into A Screen To Ryder Cup Nod

Collin Morikawa is one of seven Top 10 players in the world set to compete in the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led virtual golf league called TGL. While I admitted less than 24 hours ago that I am intrigued by the new golf experiment, Morikawa’s fake excitement about it just forced all the anticipation I had to leave my body.

One of the six four-man teams in the league is the Los Angeles Golf Club and the team announced Morikawa as its first signing on Wednesday afternoon. In the last slide of the team’s lengthy Instagram post, the LAGC account shared a video of Morikawa receiving a FaceTime call from Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, co-founder of Reddit, and part of the LAGC ownership team.

To say Collin Morikawa milked the moment would be one of the greater understatments in the history of the spoken word.

Not only did the two-time major winner say he got chills through his body, but he said that he thinks this 100% real definitely not staged FaceTime call topped the phone call he received from Zach Johnson to be a captain’s pick for this year’s Ryder Cup.

Friendly reminder here that the TGL is a virtual golf league where players will hit golf balls into a giant screen.

🚨🏌🏻‍♂️📱Collin Morikawa’s was ecstatic as he received the call to join @WeAreLAGC from @alexisohanian: “I just got chills through my body, I don’t think I’ve ever answered a call like this, I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost.” {🎥: @WeAreLAGC} pic.twitter.com/E0Yms5Vy4h — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 1, 2023

Now of course Morikawa has to put on a giant smile and sell the moment, but comparing that phone call from a guy 98% of the golf world doesn’t recognize telling you you’re going to be a part of a virtual golf league to playing for the U.S. Ryder Cup team is beyond overkill.

We’re still two months away from the start of the TGL yet the gimmicks have already reached peak status.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com