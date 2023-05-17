Collin Morikawa Appears VERY Disinterested In Phil Mickelson Conversation In Viral Pre-PGA Championship Photo

Videos by OutKick

The best golfers in the world are gathering at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. That’s the site of this year’s PGA Championship, which starts on Thursday morning. And one particular photo is going viral and it shows 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa looking very uninterested in a conversation with two-time PGA Champion Phil Mickelson (2005, 2021).

It appears the pair are leaving some kind of past champion event. Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014) looks very engaged in his conversation with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

But Morikawa doesn’t seem excited about his walking partner.

Some photos are worth a zillion words pic.twitter.com/ETneKvz2JV — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) May 16, 2023

We all know that moment. Your group is leaving an event to talk to another area. So you scan the group to see who you should walk next to. But everyone you’d like to join is already engaged with another. Then, you’re left with the guy no one else wanted to talk to.

I get it, Collin.

Twitter had jokes about viral PGA Championship photo featuring Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa

"And here's the thing Collin, for only $500,000, you can get $5,000,000 worth of the digital currency that's taking Malaysia by storm." https://t.co/Bdc27M7Fjt — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) May 16, 2023

Colin “How did I get stuck listening to this pitch for timeshares located in the middle of the desert” https://t.co/pe2Sw2vXZG — Grinder (@ProDuffer72) May 17, 2023

every fraternity alumni event ever: https://t.co/kzS1gnkdVO — WhySoQwyatt (@wyattmetzger99) May 17, 2023

Why does Mickelson look like some dodgy second hand car dealer? https://t.co/kWew2TAR4W — nickvick25 (@NickVickers6) May 17, 2023

When you’ve got to go straight from a funeral to a champions dinner https://t.co/O6CtMhOuN8 pic.twitter.com/L9TZv8X5lp — Sam Harrop (@sam_golf) May 17, 2023

Collin comin off an absolute bender https://t.co/UynP1DcqMw — SammyB (@Sammyb_35) May 17, 2023

“But with a shotgun start, everyone gets to the buffet at the same time. It’s more fair.” https://t.co/YeEpRJ30bB pic.twitter.com/pTe9i4wBpf — Ian (@ianistweeting) May 17, 2023

“I know asking to be paid in unmarked bills is a little sketchy but trust me Collin this investment is a sure thing” https://t.co/MP0OMeDivR pic.twitter.com/3BGVPkJzhR — Vinny Calabrese (@VinnyCal) May 17, 2023

Mickelson, of course, is one of the many PGA Tour defectors to the LIV Golf tour. He recently finished tied for second at the Masters, four shots behind champion Jon Rahm.

Morikawa finished tied for 10th at the Masters and is trying to bounce back from last year’s PGA Championship in which he finished outside the Top 50. That came one year after winning the event at Harding Park.

Perhaps the age gap is causing some issues here, as well. Phil Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event in 1991. Collin Morikawa wasn’t born until 1997.

By the time Morikawa was born, in fact, Mickelson had won nine PGA Tour tournaments.

Phil Mickelson chips to the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Hopefully this chip went better than his conversation with Collin Morikawa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No matter the reason, Morikawa looks like he wants to be just about anywhere else.

Though, Mickelson seems happy that someone is listening to him.

Except, maybe he’s not.

Regardless, good luck on Thursday, gentlemen!