Collin Morikawa Accidentally Holes Out On 13 At RBC Heritage

When Colin Morikawa holed out of the bunker on 18 during the Masters last Sunday, it was 100% his plan.

This Sunday at the RBC Heritage on the Par 4 13th, Morikawa holed out again. Except this time, it was on accident. In fact, the look of disgust on Morikawa’s face as he made contact from the rough told the entire story. He hated this shot.

But sometimes in golf, it’s better to be lucky than good.

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good @Collin_Morikawa 😂 pic.twitter.com/WQMo03rPHM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2022

Knowing that he needed to get the ball into the air and get it near the hole to avoid the downslope, Morikawa made contact with the top grooves of the club, nearly missing the ball altogether. The result was uncontrolled movement off the wedge hit, sending the ball low, just inches above the ground.

“Oh, he got underneath it,” the PGA Tour commentator said. “It needs to go.”

Remarkably, it did go. Soon enough, Morikawa was bending over to retrieve his birdie make from the cup. Morikawa could only shake his head and offer a slight wave to the cheering patrons.

Morikawa finished -7, T-28 for the tournament. The Final Round of the RBC Heritage is still underway, with Shane Lowry atop the leaderboard at -14.

