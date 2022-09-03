College Teams Trip Over Themselves To Show Support For Rachel Richardson Even As Her Story Unravels

Last week, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson alleged that a BYU fan repeatedly hurled racial slurs at her during a match.

Since then, there has been no evidence that the incident occurred. In fact, there is mounting evidence that it’s a complete fabrication.

There was a police officer stationed near the BYU student section during one of the instances that Richardson alleges she was called a slur. The officer reported that he heard no such thing.

The only people who have come out and said Rachel Richardson’s account is true — besides Richardson — are her godmother and father. Neither was present at the match. And, Richardson’s godmother has a questionable history with racist remarks against white people.

Rachel Richardson alleges racism against BYU fan despite no evidence.

There is no video evidence that the slur occurred, despite cameras present. No other player, for either team, or fan has corroborated the account of Richardson. Despite that, the media and other schools continue to treat it as if it absolutely happened, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

BYU has completely bought in, falling on the imaginary sword. They not only issued a lengthy apology, but have since suspended their student section for volleyball games for an undefined length of time.

#BlackOutRacism Trending In Support Of Rachel Richardson

So it should come as no surprise that, as of Friday night, a parade of women’s collegiate volleyball teams put out a tweet about doing a “black out” to show support for someone who may have falsely accused BYU fans of racism. #StandWithRachelRichardson and #BlackOutRacism were both trending in the college volleyball world.

It appears to have been started by a group called the American Volleyball Coaches Association, who sent out this tweet on Thursday:

A group of volleyball coaches are encouraging the VB community to wear black on Friday to acknowledge that you will stand against racism and act if you, your staff, or student-athletes experience racism.#BlackOutRacism #StandwithRachelRichardson

More info https://t.co/miHv5Piw40 pic.twitter.com/z9tj35Rw6i — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 1, 2022

Tweets came from all over the collegiate landscape, including Big Ten programs like Penn State, Maryland and Northwestern.

Not to be left out, the entire Big East conference weighed in.

#BIGEASTvb staffs across the league are wearing black today as we #StandwithRachelRichardson and aim to #BlackOutRacism. pic.twitter.com/voCRKptgWA — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) September 2, 2022

It wasn’t just the mainland United States, either. Hawaii jumped in on the action.



#HawaiiWVB FANS! Don't forget to wear BLACK for Friday night's match(9-2-2022) vs. West Virginia as the Rainbow Wahine support the AVCA's "Stand Against Racism" initiative.#BlackOutRacism #StandwithRachelRichardson pic.twitter.com/eaxGZjg7T8 — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 2, 2022

Then there’s Harvard, a school theoretically full of very smart people — who should know better than to run with unsubstantiated claims — going all-in on the still unproven allegation.

We will be wearing black this weekend to stand with Rachel Richardson and show support for all Black women in our sport.#BlackOutRacism#StandWithRachelRichardson pic.twitter.com/JB3DKMPoVo — Harvard Women's Volleyball (@harvardwvball) September 2, 2022

We could honestly go on and on because school after school posted similar tweets of their athletes wearing black. Louisville, Marshall, Kent State, VCU … UTEP even went a step further and posted a statement on the alleged incident.

It’s Not Just Volleyball

On Friday it was also announced that South Carolina women’s basketball was cancelling it’s upcoming home-and-home series over the “incident.”

Just to review: Duke’s Rachel Richardson accuses a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. Her godmother — who is running for public office in Texas and has a history of racist remarks against white people — tweets that Richardson was called the “N-word” repeatedly throughout the match.

ESPN then interviews Richardson on ”Outside The Lines” in which they do not question her story in the slightest, even though by then there were several reasons to be skeptical. No evidence or witnesses support her claims.

A slew of left-leaning colleges and out of touch woke media outlets use the completely unsubstantiated claims made by Richardson to grandstand and preach that racism is bad, implying BYU is racist.

Rachel Richardson is hailed as a brave hero worthy of celebration. When the only thing that’s clear at this point in time is that Richardson’s claims are worthy of far more scrutiny.