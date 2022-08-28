BYU Under Fire For Allegations of Racism By Duke Women’s Volleyball Player

A Friday night NCAA women’s volleyball match between BYU and Duke was mired by an alleged act of racism.

Rachel Richardson, a 19-year-old African American sophomore player for the Blue Devils, was reportedly called the N-word by a non-student fan sitting in BYU’s student section at Smith Fieldhouse.

Richardson is the daughter of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Deputy Director Marvin G. Richardson and goddaughter to Lesa Pamplin, a circuit court judge candidate running in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pamplin, whose platform has avidly called for racial reform in America, tweeted out her account of what happened Friday night during the raucous face-off between the Cougars and Blue Devils. Pamplin claimed that every time her goddaughter went to serve for Duke, a “white male” in the BYU volleyball student section shouted derogatory terms at her and threatened Richardson harm.

“My Goddaughter is the only Black starter for Dukes volleyball team,” Pamplin tweeted. “While playing yesterday, she was called a n****r every time she served. She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench.”

My Goddaughter is the only black starter for Dukes volleyball team. While playing yesterday, she was called a nigger every time she served. She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench. pic.twitter.com/rmGpXTYfua — Lesa Pamplin for County Criminal Court #5 (@LesaPamplin) August 27, 2022

BYU responded by banning the fan from attending any on-campus athletic events. Still, Pamplin drilled BYU and their fans for seemingly allowing racist behavior. Richardson commented that BYU officials should have acted more swiftly during the game.

Response From BYU Volleyball, AD

Ahead of Saturday’s game between BYU volleyball and Washington State, Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe addressed fans and said, “The process to get better and heal has already begun.”

WATCH:

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe addresses fans in attendance before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/UH0URY7Svx — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) August 28, 2022

BYU also provided a statement:

“We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior,” the statement read. “We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athlete competing last night for what they experienced. We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this in our venues.”

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson.

Rachel Richardson also provided a statement on Sunday via Twitter:

BYU Fan’s Identity Is Not Yet Known

BYU has provided no additional insight regarding the banned fan’s identity. BYU volleyball’s online stream of the game showcased multiple angles of the student section.

via BYUTV

Related to the incident, Duke relocated Saturday’s matchup against Rider from Smith Fieldhouse to a nearby gym.

“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” announced Duke athletic director Nina King. “They should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment which promotes equality and fair play. Following extremely unfortunate circumstances at Friday night’s match at BYU, we are compelled to shift today’s match against Rider to a different location to afford both teams the safest atmosphere for competition.”

A record 5,507 fans showed up to Smith Fieldhouse, and BYU volleyball beat Duke, 3-1.

OutKick reached out for comment from BYU’s Athletic Department but did not hear back before this story posted.

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela