College Of Charleston’s Seventh-Year Guard, Dalton Bolon, Is Already An NCAA Tournament Legend: ‘I’m Young For My Age’

College of Charleston already had the attention of college basketball fans heading into the NCAA Tournament as a potential cinderella team. The fact that the Cougars have a seventh-year guard in Dalton Bolon on the roster only adds to the team’s appeal.

College of Charleston hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1997, and while the overwhelming majority of players in this year’s tournament weren’t even born in ’97, Bolon was.

The fact that the Ohio native is 24 years old and leads his team in scoring is uniquely awesome in itself, but Bolon’s story and his sense of humor make him an instant NCAA Tournament legend.

Bolon, who has been nicknamed ‘Psycho D,’ spoke about his age ahead of the Cougs’ first-round matchup with San Diego State.

“They just call me ‘Old Man,’” Bolon said. “They say I’m like 30. Really? I’m young for my age.”

He’s also a big fan of dad shoes.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” Bolon said. “They see grandpas wearing these things. Like, grandpas are the smartest people on the earth. I don’t know why people don’t take their advice more often. These are so comfortable.”

Bolon is still eligible to play this season after redshirting twice and earning an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

He began his college career at West Liberty, a Division II school in West Virginia. Not only did Bolon snag three-consecutive DII All-American honors during his time with West Liberty, he hooped in an eye patch.

According to the Daily Orange, Bolon started to wear the eye patch during the 2019 season. He averaged over 18 points per game during the 2019 campaign.

“After an accident at an open gym last summer caused nerve damage, Bolon saw two rims and needed to re-learn a shooting technique he mastered back in high school.”

Talk about a dude who loves the game. Dalton Bolon does, in fact, have that dawg in him.

