Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame lacrosse is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a dominant win over Utah on Saturday. However, despite the win, the Fighting Irish goalie still took a major L.

Liam Entenmann, a senior, has been the netminder in South Bend since he stepped foot on campus. The former Under Armour All-American was the No. 1-rated goalie in the Class of 2019 and the No. 20 recruit in the country.

Liam Entenmann (Image courtesy: Notre Dame Athletics)

He’s ridiculously athletic.

What. A. Save.



Liam Entenmann with a big stop early. All tied up at 1-1 with 4 minutes left in the 1st. Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/uCaqN974bO — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 19, 2022

Entenmann was All-ACC in 2021 and 2022, started all 12 games between the pipes in both seasons, and is having another fantastic year in 2023. The New York-native has saved 57% of his shots this season, including a 13-save performance against the Utes in the First Round.

One of the six shots that Entenmann did not save came at the conclusion of a rough sequence that has since gone viral. No matter how successful that he is in lacrosse, he will not live it down.

Entenmann took the ball up the field himself at the beginning of the second quarter. It did not go well.

Notre Dame lacrosse goalie Liam Entenmann was clobbered.

As soon as he crossed midfield, 6-foot-4, 217-pound Utah long pole Joey Boylston stepped up and delivered the boom. Entenmann got hammered and hit the turf.

The Utes ultimately came up with the loose ball, took it the length of the field and fired one home.

Entenmann was obliterated. It was a slobberknocker.

.@UtahLacrosse absolutely ROCKED the goalie crossing midfield and then immediately scored on him 💥💀



(via ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/m9H2srZ8st — TLN 🥍 (@LacrosseNetwork) May 13, 2023

In the end, it was Entenmann who got the last laugh as Notre Dame advanced in the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament and Utah went home sad.

𝙈𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙊𝙣!



The Irish set the program for goals in an NCAA Tournament game in the first round win over Utah!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/H41Lv03Mfu — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 13, 2023

Still, though, Entenmann’s group chat was definitely popping off after he got licked. And you know he had to be feeling it a little bit this morning!