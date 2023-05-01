Videos by OutKick

Few rivalries run as deep as the one between Harvard and Yale. Separated by 134 miles, the two Ivy League schools are amongst the oldest in the country, having both been founded before 1702.

To say that the bad blood runs deep would be an understatement, especially in college lacrosse. The Bulldogs and Crimson have played 104 times over the last decade and a half, plus.

This rivalry in lacrosse dates back to the 1870s. The rivalry is older and longer than most other schools have been in existence. This context is connected to the inception of athletics in our country (especially football) and nearly 150 years of lacrosse at Harvard. As a result, this game carries with it generational rivalries between two great academic institutions that add to its importance regardless of the implications for the Ivy League and NCAA Tournament. — Harvard head coach Gerry Byrne, via Inside Lacrosse

This year’s meeting came to close out the regular season Saturday. Stakes were higher than ever.

You’re not going to want to miss this one…



🆚 Yale

⏰ 12:00 PM

📍 Cambridge, Mass.

🏟 Jordan Field

— Harvard Men's Lacrosse (@HarvardMLax) April 29, 2023

Whichever team won was going to make the Ivy League Tournament. Whichever team lost would not.

If it was Harvard on the losing end, it would likely miss out on the NCAA Tournament all together. And that’s exactly what happened.

Yale was up 3-0 before its opponent could even blink. Sophomore Leo Johnson scored four goals in the first quarter and eight different Bulldogs scored throughout the afternoon.

Sophomore Brad Sharp was among those who found the back of the net. His celebration was absolutely electric, but downright disrespectful.

Sharp sent the Crimson defender to the turf with a nasty cut back toward the net and ripped a heater. As soon as the goal was scored, he went over to the nearest Harvard player, got up in his grill, and danced directly in his face for a solid three-Mississippi count.

It was rude, but in a fun, rivalry game kind of way.

— Mike Flanagan (@flano0) April 30, 2023

Sharp’s goal was one of 14 scored by Yale in a three-goal win over their biggest rivals. The salt from his dance in the Crimson’s wounds is what will sting the most, though.