College Football Wide Receiver Goes Full Van Wilder, Heads To NC State For 8th Year Of School

Bradley Rozner really likes college. Like REALLY loves it.

So much so that the wide receiver has decided to transfer from Rice University to NC State to continue pursuing his football dreams … in what will be his EIGHTH year of college. My guy is living the real-life version of the hilariously awful Van Wilder movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

ROZNER HAS BEEN IN COLLEGE FOR 8 YEARS

Rozner’s unique journey has a little bit of everything in it, from timing to injuries to redemption.

The 6’5″ receiver spent his first three seasons at junior college playing football before he transferred to Rice where he caught 770 yards and was granted another year of eligibility. However that of course was the year of Covid, so he sat out without hurting his college standing.

In 2022 he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game and had to miss the rest of the year. He then returned to the Owls last year where he caught 44 receptions for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Not bad for a guy who has seen it all.

Excited to announce that I am committed to North Carolina State University! pic.twitter.com/8qSGsvxIwg — Bradley Rozner (@BradleyRozner) July 17, 2023

Rozner is now considered a redshirt senior and is looking to take his skills and experience to Raleigh and NC State’s Wolfpack. God knows they need it after their leading receiver Thayer Thomas was drafted by the Vikings and their next best receiver Devin Thomas transferred to West Virginia.

If anything, Rozner will at least be able to bring wisdom and a hell of a lot of good college stories with him.