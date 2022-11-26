NC State ended its season on a high note after battling adversity all fall. And to celebrate, the Wolfpack savagely planted its flag at the 50-yard-line in Chapel Hill.

Derrek Pitts Jr. (24) of the North Carolina State Wolfpack celebrates after an overtime win after a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Nov 25, 2022 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Carolina State, which was ranked No. 13 in the AP Preseason Poll, lost dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Devin Leary on October 8th. The team was unable to play up to expectations in his absence and lost three of its last six games.

To make matters worse, the Wolfpack also lost its backup and third-string quarterback to injury in the process. They were beat up and down on their luck.

However, none of that mattered on Friday as North Carolina hosted North Carolina State.

It was rivalry week and the bad blood runs deep.

Prior to the game, head coach Dave Doeren was asked about the North Carolina Tar Heels. He did hot have nice things to say and did not hold back.

They don’t like us, we hate them. We’re blue collar, they’re elitist. Their coaches talk down to us, they talk behind our backs to recruits. — Dave Doeren on UNC

Shocked by what he heard, the ESPN reporter asked Doeren if his quote was on or off of the record.

“I don’t give a ****,” he replied.

Needless to say, the game against UNC is more than just a game for NC State. Even if it’s playing with a quarterback who was on the practice squad a week prior.

That proved to be true as the Wolfpack battled to a gritty, hard-nosed win on the road in double overtime. The Tar Heels had a chance to tie and send the game to a third overtime, but they missed.

NC State upsets No. 17 UNC in 2OT!



"WHAT. A. GAME." #CollegeKickers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xd2plR89ZM — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 26, 2022

After the game, Doeren was psyched. He went over to the NC State corner and celebrated with a shirt that read “LIGHT IT RED,” in reference to the tower on campus in Raleigh that is lit up after a win.

Ladies and gentlemen…Dave Doeren pic.twitter.com/xHChdFWzv1 — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile, to put an exclamation point on the win, Doeren’s players went to midfield and planted their flag on the UNC logo.

The exclamation point on the win. pic.twitter.com/qotngvWbx0 — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 26, 2022

If that wasn’t brutal enough, less than 10 minutes later, No. 1-ranked Tar Heels basketball lost to Iowa State.

It was a very bad sequence for North Carolina fans. And while a win over their in-state rivals on the gridiron was more than enough, NC State fans surely didn’t mind watching their in-state rivals lose on the hardwood. Go crazy, Raleigh!