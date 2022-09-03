Get that Mr. Coffee brewing, tip-toe to the living room so you don’t wake the kids, and find a nice spot on that sectional sofa … because you’re in for an absolutely LOADED college football Saturday.

We made it.

Eight long months filled with transfer portal madness, endless conference realignment, lucrative TV deals and nonstop predictions ends today.

Today, ladies and gentleman, we finally take the field.

Yes, I know. We took it last weekend over in Ireland, and Hawaii, and Doak Campbell … but that was but a tease.

This, my friends, is when the rocket ship blasts off and doesn’t come back down for months. Four months, to be exact.

That’s right. This feeling you have in your gut right now, right this second, ain’t going away for the rest of the calendar year.

College football makes it’s glorious return today, with a jam-packed slate of games beginning at noon and running well into into the night.

We’ve got ranked matchups, spicy showdowns, upset specials, and, undoubtedly, mayhem.

Here’s your Week 1 slate and how to watch every single damn game. All of ’em!

Fire up the grill, crack a Busch Light (after your coffee, of course), and take it all in.

College football schedule today

Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

South Dakota State at Iowa | 12 p.m. | FS1

Buffalo at Maryland | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan | 12 p.m. | ABC

Rutgers at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

North Carolina at Appalachian State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 13 NC State at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Delaware at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Richmond at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

UNI at Air Force | 1 p.m. | Altitude (TV) and MWN (Stream)

SE Missouri State at Iowa State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Arizona at San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

North Dakota at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Norfolk State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Tulsa at Wyoming | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 24 Houston at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 25 BYU at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

UC Davis at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Bay Area

Nicholls at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Texas State at Nevada | 5:30 p.m. | MWN

Morgan State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Florida Atlantic at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at No. 14 USC | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Mercer at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Elon at Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

South Dakota at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Army at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Liberty at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1

UMass at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Albany at No. 10 Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Memphis at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

SMU at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Murray State at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Louisville at Syracuse | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Colgate at Stanford | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Bay Area

Maine at New Mexico | 8 p.m. | MWN

Idaho at Washington State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Boise State at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kent State at Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Western Kentucky at Hawai’i | 11:59 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV