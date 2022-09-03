Get that Mr. Coffee brewing, tip-toe to the living room so you don’t wake the kids, and find a nice spot on that sectional sofa … because you’re in for an absolutely LOADED college football Saturday.
We made it.
Eight long months filled with transfer portal madness, endless conference realignment, lucrative TV deals and nonstop predictions ends today.
Today, ladies and gentleman, we finally take the field.
Yes, I know. We took it last weekend over in Ireland, and Hawaii, and Doak Campbell … but that was but a tease.
This, my friends, is when the rocket ship blasts off and doesn’t come back down for months. Four months, to be exact.
That’s right. This feeling you have in your gut right now, right this second, ain’t going away for the rest of the calendar year.
College football makes it’s glorious return today, with a jam-packed slate of games beginning at noon and running well into into the night.
We’ve got ranked matchups, spicy showdowns, upset specials, and, undoubtedly, mayhem.
Here’s your Week 1 slate and how to watch every single damn game. All of ’em!
Fire up the grill, crack a Busch Light (after your coffee, of course), and take it all in.
College football schedule today
Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
South Dakota State at Iowa | 12 p.m. | FS1
Buffalo at Maryland | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan | 12 p.m. | ABC
Rutgers at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
North Carolina at Appalachian State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 13 NC State at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Delaware at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Richmond at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
UNI at Air Force | 1 p.m. | Altitude (TV) and MWN (Stream)
SE Missouri State at Iowa State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Arizona at San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
North Dakota at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Norfolk State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Tulsa at Wyoming | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 24 Houston at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 25 BYU at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
UC Davis at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Bay Area
Nicholls at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN3
Texas State at Nevada | 5:30 p.m. | MWN
Morgan State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Florida Atlantic at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at No. 14 USC | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Mercer at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Elon at Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
South Dakota at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Army at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Liberty at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1
UMass at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Albany at No. 10 Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Grambling at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Utah State at No. 1 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Memphis at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Georgia State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
SMU at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Murray State at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
Louisville at Syracuse | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Colgate at Stanford | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Bay Area
Maine at New Mexico | 8 p.m. | MWN
Idaho at Washington State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Boise State at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Kent State at Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Western Kentucky at Hawai’i | 11:59 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV