Soak It Up: The Last Saturday Of The Regular Season Is Here

Ladies and gentlemen, the end of the college football regular season is upon us.

On this fateful and glorious day in America, we will cap off another incredible college football regular season.

The slate is absolutely loaded with incredible rivalry matchups after getting some great matchups to wet the whistle Thursday and Friday.

Today, we get Ohio State/Michigan, Auburn/Alabama, Wisconsin/Minnesota and many more awesome battles. It’s really hard to believe the sun is coming up on rivalry weekend.

Will Ohio State beat Michigan? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It feels like just yesterday we were debating what would happen while drinking beers in the hot August heat.

Now, Thanksgiving is behind us and we have one Saturday left of the regular season. If that doesn’t put a tear in your eye, you might not be a real fan.

College football is truly the best sport in America. It brings people together through bitter rivalries, historic traditions and passionate fans that feed off each other for energy.

While a lot of sports are popular in America, nothing can replicate the feel and experience of a great college football game. Seeing as how we only get 12 regular season games, we have to cherish every single one. There’s a reason many people – myself included – won’t miss a college football game for any reason. If this was college basketball, you could afford to miss one or two here or there.

Not college football. Every regular season game matters, and today, we’ll enjoy an incredible ending to an absolutely epic regular season.

Alabama plays Auburn Saturday. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The beer is on ice, the TV schedule is set and we’re going to put a bow on what has been an awesome past few months. This is what America is all about. College football is what separates us from the dirty communists. Americans walk on the moon and win Big Ten titles. You simply can’t beat it.

So, on this final day of regular season action, take an extra moment to be grateful for the sport that binds us all together. Even though we might all hate our rivals on game day, college football remains the backbone of this great nation, and the epic fans are the reason why the sport is so electric.

Wisconsin plays Minnesota Saturday. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Soak it up. The end is here, and I hope you all enjoyed the journey as much as I did!