Even though he has yet to arrive at Ohio State, Aaron Scott Jr. is already getting in on the rivalry with Michigan. His savage commitment to the Buckeyes ripped out the hearts of the Wolverines.
Scott, a four-star defensive back in the college football recruiting Class of 2024, hails from Springfield, Ohio. He is considered a top-50 prospect overall, the top player in his home state and the No. 4 player at his position.
At 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, Scott prides himself on being a lockdown corner who challenges opposing offenses to throw the ball in his direction. An impressive junior season saw him earn all-area, all-region and all-state honors as a junior.
He finished with 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions (two of which went for six) and a fumble recovery, which only further cranked up his recruitment.
Scott ultimately received 29 scholarship offers from a diverse list of suitors. Boston College, Ole Miss, USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Penn State and Cincinnati were in the mix, among others.
In the end, though, it came down to three schools — Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. Scott visited all three programs in the month of June and took most of July to make his decision.
His recruitment came to a close on Sunday night.
Scott went all out for his commitment ceremony. He stepped up to the table with three hats in front of him, which is pretty standard.
As Scott went to announce his decision, a smoke machine filled the room and built suspense. Is he going to play for the Ducks, Buckeyes or Wolverines?
At first, Scott picked up a backpack and it looked like he chose Ohio State. And then he called an audible by tossing the Buckeyes backpack aside.
It was Michigan that got his commitment as Scott reached over and picked up a blue and maize backpack. Or was it?
Scott reached inside of the Wolverines backpack and pulled out an Ohio State jersey. He will stay home and play for Ryan Day in Columbus.
Aaron Scott had one of the more entertaining Ohio State commitment announcements I can remember, complete with smoke effects and faking out the room he was going to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Xdg4jRKRnd— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) July 30, 2023
Here is how it looked on Instagram:
Scott is already getting in on the best rivalry in college football.
That was the plan, just to throw them off a little bit.— Aaron Scott Jr.
As for why he chose the Buckeyes, it came down to fit.
I feel like just being from Ohio and just knowing what they could do for me, they made me feel like I’m needed, I just went with that right there.— Aaron Scott Jr.
With that said, a final decision was not made until Sunday.
I was still going back and forth. But my family loved it, I loved it, it made sense to go there.— Aaron Scott Jr.
To make it even spicier, Scott did not inform either team’s coaches of his decision prior to his announcement. What a rush for the staff in Columbus! What a heartbreak for the staff in Ann Arbor!
