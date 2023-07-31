Videos by OutKick

Even though he has yet to arrive at Ohio State, Aaron Scott Jr. is already getting in on the rivalry with Michigan. His savage commitment to the Buckeyes ripped out the hearts of the Wolverines.

Scott, a four-star defensive back in the college football recruiting Class of 2024, hails from Springfield, Ohio. He is considered a top-50 prospect overall, the top player in his home state and the No. 4 player at his position.

At 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, Scott prides himself on being a lockdown corner who challenges opposing offenses to throw the ball in his direction. An impressive junior season saw him earn all-area, all-region and all-state honors as a junior.

He finished with 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions (two of which went for six) and a fumble recovery, which only further cranked up his recruitment.