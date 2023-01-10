It doesn’t rain often in Los Angeles, but it did on Monday as TCU and Georgia took the field at SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Because of course it did.

A Georgia Bulldogs fan walks outside of the stadium with umbrellas before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

As a result of the unusual weather, it felt more like a Tuesday night game in mid-October between Bowling Green and Ohio than the penultimate game of the year in California. There was no sun, an umbrella was necessary, and it was abnormally chilly.

SoFi Stadium is unsusual.

SoFi Stadium, which is less than three years old, is not a dome nor an open-air stadium. It is both, but also neither.

As a result, with lightning in the forecast for later in the evening, a weather delay is not impossible.

Additionally, because the stadium is not closed-in, it was unusually chilly come kickoff. Temperatures hovered around 55 degrees and the precipitation left a dampness in the air.

Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher was on the field during pregame and was very familiar with how it felt on the field. It was #MACtion weather!

SoFi Stadium has a roof but no walls. It’s an unusually poor weather day in LA (55 and rainy).



Chilly and humid on the field.



MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher walking the field with his wife, “This is MACTION weather,” he says. pic.twitter.com/3V7bNIeA6o — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 9, 2023

Former LSU running back/fullback Jacob Hester was also at the game and put things in his own words.

There’s a cold rain. You’re in your car with all four windows down, and the sunroof is closed, but the shade is open. — Jacob Hester on the weather in Los Angeles during the College Football Playoff

While there was not a significant wind swirling, gusts got up to 12/13 miles per hour. It was breezy outside of the stadium, which created an interesting dynamic inside.

The field goal posts, which are down in the depths of the 70,000-seat (semi-indoor) stadium, were moving. Only slightly, but moving nonetheless.

There’s a breeze in the “indoor” SoFi Stadium and it’s cold enough you can see your breath. pic.twitter.com/fCtogZQ5Ra — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 9, 2023

Even though the weather was not ideal, spirits were high in and around the stadium.

Not even rain in L.A. can stop college football fans!