Two Major College Football Playoff Format Changes Will Be Considered After PAC-12’s Collapse: REPORT

The College Football Playoff might be gearing up to make more major changes.

The CFP is currently slated to expand to 12 teams in 2024 with a very simple formatting change. As things stand as of today, there will be six automatic bids for the six highest-ranked conference champs and then six at-large bids for the next highest-ranked teams.

However, that format was devised and created when the PAC-12 was still a power conference. Those days are over.

There’s been a mass exodus and the PAC-12 is now just left with four teams remaining as of 2024. It appears that means the CFP will also have to change.

With the PAC-12’s collapse, it’s clear that changes are coming. Sticking with the 6+6 model just doesn’t make much sense anymore.

Ross Dellenger reported there will be two models considered at an August 30th meeting in Dallas for the College Football Playoff. Any changes will require complete agreement from the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick.

The two models are as follows:

A 12-team format that has five automatic bids for the five highest-ranked conference champs and then seven at-large bids. A 12-team format that simply includes the 12 highest-ranked teams. It would be the same format the CFP currently has but just expanded to 12 teams.

It’s unclear when a timeline for a change could happen, but if fans have learned anything over the past couple weeks, things can happen quickly.

How will the College Football Playoff change? (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Which format is better for the CFP?

Assuming a change is made (it almost certainly will be), the next question becomes which format is better one.

The answer depends on what conference your team is in. G5 programs will push HARD for the 5+7 format because it guarantees at least one G5 team in the playoff. There will only be four power conferences moving forward: The SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big Ten.

If a team is in a power conference, it’s hard to imagine they won’t push for the 12-highest ranked teams, especially if we’re talking about the SEC or Big Ten.

The Big Ten and SEC are currently the true powers in college football, and with new teams coming in 2024 to both, the conferences will be virtually untouchable compared to the rest of college football.

There’s a very real opportunity for the conferences to have a combined eight or nine teams in the CFP. How do we know this to be true?

If we look at the final rankings from last year, eight teams that will be in the SEC or Big Ten in 2024 would have made it. It would only make sense for the SEC and Big Ten to push hard for that format.

However, the G5 conferences will fight like hell for the 5+7 format. Prepare for battle because it’s definitely coming.