Can Georgia Get Past Tennessee On The Road? Iowa State Looks To Wreck Texas’ Season, Oregon State Can Create CFP Panic In Pac-12

Videos by OutKick

The final two weekends of the college football regular season are upon us, and chaos is brewing. While the CFP rankings are holding steady, this Saturday slate has the potential to throw a few teams into purgatory. Can Georgia, Washington, Texas all survive potential implosions?

Thanks to a touch of parity among the teams ranked just outside the top-4 in the CFP rankings, history proves crazy things are bound to happen as we wrap-up the regular season. While we’re all waiting to see which team potentially comes up short on Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the Big Ten’s three-game suspension on Thursday.

This move keeps Harbaugh off the sidelines this weekend against Maryland, along with the massive matchup next week against Ohio State.

It all starts with No.1 ranked Georgia heading to 18th ranked Tennessee, while No.11 Oregon State has a chance to throw a wrench into the CFP standings against No.5 Washington.

Can Tennessee Continue Its ‘Neyland Magic’ Against Georgia?

What can we say about Georgia that hasn’t already been proved on the field? Following the beatdown of Ole Miss last weekend, Kirby Smart has his team clicking at the right time. We all figured this Georgia team would find its stride, it just took half the season. Now, with Carson Beck having both Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey at full-speed, the offense has ignored a firestorm in Athens.

Don’t forget about the daunting Georgia defense, which wreaked havoc on Ole Miss and Jaxson Dart last weekend.

As for Tennessee, the Vols would love Will Smith to arrive at the facility and erase last weekend’s loss to Missouri from their brain. Unfortunately, I don’t see a man in black showing up, I see Georgia looking to keep its hopes for a three-peat intact. The problem for Josh Heupel and the Vols center around an offense that is struggling to be consistent, while the defense was humbled last Saturday in Columbia.

But, the Vols are a different team at home, which could play into their favor on Saturday if the stars align.

Can Tennessee pull the upset on Georgia? Sure, but they’ll have to figure out a way to establish a rushing attack. Joe Milton isn’t going to pass his way to a Vols win if they don’t test the Bulldogs secondary downfield, especially with a receiving corp dealing with nagging injuries. But, if Josh Heupel can pull out a few tricks, and Milton connects on a few deep balls, maybe Tennessee keeps within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Georgia wins 27-21

I’m ready for another Pac-12 quarterback duel, and Saturday presents the perfect opportunity. While 5th-ranked Washington opened as the favorite against Oregon State, that line quickly moved the Beavers way.

What should you expect from Michael Penix Jr. and DJ Uiagalelei? A gun show, with a side of fireworks. The pressure is on Washington, hoping to keep its run towards the college football playoffs intact. A loss to Oregon State could hurt those chances, even though the Huskies are undefeated.

The upcoming showdown in Corvallis could end up causing a massive shift in the playoff rankings if Oregon State is able to pull the ‘upset’.

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei runs with the ball during a game between the UC Davis Aggies and Oregon State Beavers on September 9 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. (Logan Hannigan-Downs/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even with an offense led by Michael Penix Jr. and a defense that has bent, but not broken, Oregon State has the tools to finish the job in the fourth quarter. I don’t see this game getting away from one team, as I predict Oregon State’s defense will lead the charge late, with a late DJ Uiagalelei touchdown sealing the upset.

Crazy things happen around Corvallis in November.

Prediction: Oregon State wins 34-30

We Have To Watch Michigan, Even If It’s Against Maryland

I don’t particularly care to watch Michigan throttle Maryland on Saturday, but thanks to Jim Harbaugh, we’re forced to. The Wolverines will not have their head coach on the sidelines once again, as Jim Harbaugh agreed to the three-game suspension from the Big Ten.

The agreement between the conference and Harbaugh will have Michigan facing both Maryland and Ohio State without its head coach. This decision shouldn’t hurt the Wolverines on Saturday, but the Buckeyes are a different story.

I didn’t have this one on my 2023 college football bingo card. But here we are, and FOX executives would loved nothing more than seeing Harbaugh on the sidelines, along with the team and fanbase. So, this makes the game on Saturday worth watching, maybe just for the first half.

Prediction: Michigan handles business without Harbaugh.

Will Iowa State Ruin The Texas Longhorns Season In Ames?

Quietly, there’s most likely nothing more Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark would love more than for the Texas Longhorns’ playoff run to end in Ames, Iowa. Steve Sarkisian has enough bulletin board material for his team, thanks to Iowa State OL Jarrod Hufford and his comments this week.

“It’s going to be one heck of a farewell present,” Jarrod Hofford noted. “They are going to come in here on senior night in the dark. I don’t think they really know what is going to be coming for them. We’ve beaten them four out of the last five times at home. They don’t have a good record here. We have a very distaste in our mouth for them, definitely want to send them off to the SEC with a loss on our end.

Having lost its last three of four games at Iowa State, Texas is hoping to escape the house of horrors with its playoff hopes still intact. Sitting at No.7 in the latest rankings, there is a path for the Longhorns to play for a national title. But, this all depends on how Texas plays without star running back Jonathon Brooks, who tore his ACL. If Quinn Ewers can put together some magic with AD Mitchell, they will leave Iowa with those dreams still in-play.

If Iowa State hangs around and creates chaos in their home stadium, then the Longhorns run towards the playoffs will end in Ames.

Prediction: Texas wins 27-24

Don’t sleep on Louisville traveling to Miami for a noon kickoff. We all witnessed the Hurricanes keep it close with Florida State last weekend. Louisville can clinch a berth in the ACC title game with a win over Miami, with a matchup against Florida State for the title. Just don’t sleep on the Hurricanes forcing the Cardinals to win it late.

The showdown between Kansas and Kansas State, also known as the ‘Sunflower Showdown’ has a lot on the line. The Wildcats are currently tied for second place in the Big 12, but the Jayhawks have a chance to snap a 14-game losing streak and create Big 12 chaos. This sounds like the perfect recipe for a November upset, or at least a brutal rivalry battle.

We are inching closer to the final weekend of regular season, so enjoy it while you can. Before you know it, you’ll be craving the Bahamas Bowl on a random Wednesday in December.