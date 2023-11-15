Georgia Win Over No. 9 Ole Miss Propels It Past Ohio State To No. 1 Spot In CFP Rankings

Videos by OutKick

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs clearly looked like the No. 1 team in the nation again Saturday by destroying No. 9 Ole Miss, 52-17.

And on Tuesday night, Georgia vaulted by No. 1 Ohio State for the top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

“The win over Ole Miss against a really strong offense with that resume and everything combined, we thought Georgia was No. 1,” CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said after the rankings’ reveal on ESPN.

Georgia defenders stuff Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart Saturday during the Bulldogs’ win in Athens. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State’s best win this season so far by rankings was, 20-12, over No. 12 Penn State.

Georgia’s win to go to 10-0 over the No. 9-ranked team pushed it above the Buckeyes (10-0). The Bulldogs also have a 30-21 win on Nov. 4 over current No. 9 Missouri (8-2). Ole Miss fell to No. 13.

Georgia Bulldogs Regained National Championship Form

The Bulldogs looked more like the back-to-back national champions of 2021 and ’22 with the return of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey from recent injuries.

The Buckeyes still rank well ahead of Georgia in the strength of schedule variable weighed by the committee at No. 39 to No. 78 by the Bulldogs. Ohio State has a date with No. 3 Michigan (10-0) on Nov. 25 (Noon, FOX) to improve its status after playing Minnesota on Saturday (4 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Georgia plays at No. 18 Tennessee (7-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) before closing at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25 (7:30 p.m., ABC).

COMPLETE CFP RANKINGS

Florida State (10-0) remained at No. 4 with Washington (10-0) and Oregon (9-1) staying at No. 5 and No. 6.

“The debate is getting stronger every week,” Corrigan said in reference to Washington.

Texas (9-1), Alabama (9-1), Missouri (8-2) and Louisville (9-1) rounded out the top 10.