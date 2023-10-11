College Football Fans As Wrestlers Wearing Gold Chains As Imagined By AI

Videos by OutKick

After looking through hundreds and hundreds of AI-generated Instagram models on the social media site’s ‘Explore’ tab, I thought it was time to get in on this phenomenon.

I want this project to be a collaborative effort. I want you guys to give me AI-generation themes that would be home runs. Keep in mind, the AI programmers, especially at Microsoft Bing have turned off the ability to use Donald Trump and any combination of requests. You cannot create an AI-generated image of Trump with a mullet and holding a gun.

Bing won’t even allow you to create an image of “Trump riding a bike.” I tried and got suspended.

I’m all ears if you guys are AI experts who have some hidden websites to use where I can make deep fakes of Nick Saban with a mullet meeting with Vladimir Putin at a Cracker Barrel. Let’s make it happen. That’s the kind of content I want to see created. Who can help?

#4 Florida State



(Name these AI-generated wrestlers) pic.twitter.com/znKmKCTsaH — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 11, 2023

#6 Penn State



(Name these AI-generated wrestlers) pic.twitter.com/4NuvTxktqg — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 11, 2023

#8 Oregon Ducks



(Name these AI-generated wrestlers) pic.twitter.com/admrSzuSwY — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 11, 2023