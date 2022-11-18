College Football Player Goes Viral For Savagely Shooting His Shot At Opposing Fan Mid-Game

Columbia wide receiver Marcus Libman has game both on-and-off of the college football field. A budding love story is the perfect example.

Libman, a former three-star recruit out of Arizona, chose to continue his career in New York over offers from Hawaii, Georgetown, Cornell, Penn and New Mexico State, among others. He quickly carved out a significant role within the Lions offense and played in all 10 games of his first year.

In 2022, as a junior, Libman has 37 catches for 375 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. His best game of the season came on Saturday and he earned a lot of style points in the process.

Certainly with his performance, and also with his in-game antics.

Columbia was on the road, playing in Rhode Island over the weekend. Lions fans, obviously, were out-numbered by those of their opponents.

It’s all the same to Libman, who doesn’t discriminate when it comes to fandom. He’s going to do what he has to do when he finds a cute girl who catches his eye.

His first touchdown came in regulation with an impressive display of athleticism to stay in bounds.

The second touchdown of Libman’s five-catch, 118-yard day came in overtime as the eventual game-winner.

Bell extends the play and Libman makes the sliding grab to put Columbia on top to start OT.



🖥 https://t.co/e9SFF35wZ5

📻 https://t.co/p1pkY1SzPC

— Columbia Football (@CULionsFB) November 12, 2022

At some point in between, Libman shot his shot with a lady Bear. After finishing a play in the end zone, he walked out over to a group of girls just beyond the field of play and hit them with something of a one-liner.

They were totally smitten and freaked out while Libman walked away with a big smile on his face.

Although it’s unlikely that Libman was able to seal the deal in such a short timeframe, the effort does not go unnoticed. He had himself a Saturday.