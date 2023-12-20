College Football Is So Popular Bad Bowl Games Are Beating Major College Basketball TV Ratings

Videos by OutKick

College football continues to prove it rules the day when it comes to college sports.

Bowl season kicked off last weekend, but the slate was very weak. After all, the big bowl games don’t start until after Christmas.

Fans opened the bowl season last Saturday with seven games, and none featured a ranked team. Yet, people still tuned in at a similar level as fans did for the biggest college basketball games of the day.

Below were the most watched college events of the weekend (via SportsWatchMedia.com):

North Carolina vs. Kentucky (basketball): 2.397 million viewers

UCLA vs. Boise State in the LA Bowl: 2.384 million viewers

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl: 1.95 million viewers

Howard vs. Florida A&M in the Celebration Bowl: 1.508 million viewers

Kansas vs. Indiana (basketball): 1.455 million viewers

UCLA vs. Ohio State (basketball): 1.212 million viewers

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl: 1.201 million viewers.

Low level bowl games are still generating solid TV ratings. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Would anyone have guessed Howard vs. Florida A&M would have drawn more viewers than the Kansas/Indiana basketball game?

It was one of the biggest non-conference games of the season. One of the few games that was on the same level was UNC/Kentucky, and that game barely beat the LA Bowl with UCLA and Boise State.

The ratings really do prove college football is king at the end of the day. Even bowl games featuring teams that don’t move the needle are able to match or beat the most important college basketball games of the day when going head-to-head.

Low level bowl games have also never meant less than they do right now. The reason why is plenty of players opt out or hit the portal as soon as it opens.

Low level bowl games put up better TV ratings than major college basketball games. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That means low level bowl games are often glorified exhibition games featuring plenty of backups. Yet, it doesn’t stop people from tuning in. You know college football is king when three bowl games easily put up better numbers than the Indiana/Kansas game, which was electric. Let me know your thoughts on the ratings at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.