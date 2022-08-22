Two-Thirds Of College Democrats Refuse To Room With Trump Supporters

Troubles for Trump supporters on college campuses continue. Now, they can’t find roommates.

An NBC News/Generation Labs poll on Thursday found that 62% of college Democrats say they’d refuse to room with a student who voted for Donald Trump in 2020. Very inclusive of them.

Forget house cleaning and drinking habits and weird activities, voting for Trump is the deal-breaker for college liberals.

“I could never live with someone who supported a racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist person,” an 18-year-old Siena College student told NBC.

The choice to use “racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist” in one sentence suggests this student aspires to be a journalist or professor. It must be one of the two.

The polling previews a situation where campuses could essentially have Democrat dorms and Republican dorms, colleges segregated by political affiliation. How’s that for a representation of the cultural divide that Biden vowed to alleviate?

College students who admit they are Republicans are far more tolerant of Biden voters. Less than half, 28%, of college Republicans say they’d refuse to room with someone who voted Democrat in 2020.

“A person’s political views do not affect whether or not I would have a friendship or relationship with them. Many of my friends have vastly different political views than I do, but I do not let that affect our friendship, a 19-year-old Republican said of the study.

Between self-important college Democrats and woke curriculum, a college campus hardly welcomes someone who voted for Trump or thinks independently. No wonder there’s a record number of American men abandoning college.

Blue collar jobs, that don’t require a degree, are in-demand across the country. Trucking companies are offering drivers a starting salary as high as $110,000, more than double the starting salary of college graduates.

So, double the starting salary, no six-figure debt, and no wacky professors and racial classmates. #HonkHonk. We stand with the truckers.

The study ultimately proves the entitlement of liberal Gen Zers. They are the generation of feelings. They can’t room or make friends with someone who does not share their woke politics.

Imagine wanting to hire these students, despite whatever random degree they eventually earn.

No matter how cool your gender studies degree looks on a wall, you have diminished value if you cannot work alongside someone who thinks differently.