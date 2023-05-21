Videos by OutKick

Nobody had a better Senior Night than Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Wallace ‘Tre’ Jones III, from national anthem to final out. Although the Islanders didn’t come out on top, their designated hitter gave it everything that he could.

Tre Jones, a Houston, Texas-native, committed to TAMU-CC as one of the top-1000 recruits in the Class of 2018. He saw limited action in first two years with the Islanders and then burst onto the scene in 2022.

Jones led the team in slugging percentage by over .200 and reached base 107 times with 30 extra-base hits. His successes continued into 2023, hitting .318 with 38 RBIs.

And when Jones gets ahold of one, it’s gone forever!

B5 | SEE YOU LATER!!! Home run to dead center by Jones!!!



Islanders extend their 7-2 lead over New Orleans!#ShakasUp pic.twitter.com/3pDLzl7VQy — Islanders Baseball (@IslandersBSB) April 16, 2023

While the on-field play is one thing, Jones’ off-field hobbies were the highlight of Saturday. As the seniors took the field at home for one last time, he decided to put a special twist on the national anthem.

Rather than playing The Star Spangled Banner over the loudspeaker, Jones brought his guitar out to the field and let it rip. It was as cool as it gets.

Let's play some baseball!@tre__jones with the special Senior Day treat of playing the National Anthem on his home field! 🎸🇺🇸#ShakasUp x 📺 https://t.co/KoK5FPQikr pic.twitter.com/z8MlkuiRrl — Islanders Baseball (@IslandersBSB) May 20, 2023

Not only did Jones shred with his axe, he was of the only Islanders who also shred with his bat. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi recorded seven hits over nine innings and lost 5-1.

Of the seven total hits, Jones had three in four at-bats. Only three of his teammates also got a hit, and they left him on base twice.

Jones didn’t come out on top in his final regular season collegiate game, but his outing couldn’t have gone much better as an individual. He started the afternoon by wailing on the national anthem and proceeded to hit .750 on the day!

Jones and the Islanders will next play on Tuesday against McNeese State in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Side note: are they really the Islanders?

(I say no. Peninsula-ers is more fitting)