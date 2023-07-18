Videos by OutKick

College baseball sickos may already know the name Arturo Disla. Others likely do not.

But you should. He may be the most electric player in the sport!

Arturo Disla is a rising junior who plays first base for Wayland Baptist University. The private university totals just under 10,000 students at 11 campuses in five Texas cities, six states, American Samoa and Kenya.

Its main campus, founded in 1908, is located in Plainview, Texas and houses about 900 students. Disla is among them and he is hard to miss.

At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, the Dominican-native’s presence is felt when he walks into the room. The same can be said about when Disla steps up to the dish.

Arturo Disla (Image courtesy: Wayland Baptist Athletics)

Disla hit .428 during the 2023 season with 12 home runs and 62 RBIs. While 12 may not seem like a huge home run total, the number is only that low because opposing pitchers are very careful with their offerings.

If an opposing pitcher leaves one over the plate, it is gone forever. Disla is a destroyer of baseballs.

Not only does he mash taters, he pimps them. His home runs do not go quietly into the atmosphere.

Needless to say, Disla is a beast.

Arturo Disla’s dingers don’t stop!

With his sophomore season in the past, Disla joined up with the Chillicothe Paints of the Prospect League for a few months. The Prospect League is a midwest-based collegiate summer league founded in 2009, similar to the Cape Cod League or Northwoods League.

Disla is tearing it up. He leads the Prospect League with 55 RBIs and added to his total on Friday.

However, the fun-hating umpire didn’t allow Disla to enjoy his moonshot for as long as he would have liked. It was so lame.

Disla crushed a two-run missile for his ninth home run of the season and admired his bomb in the box for a moment before slowly jogging down the first base line and flipping his bat. Meanwhile, the umpire was right behind him to hurry things along.

The pimp job was great but cut short.

The umpire is just doing his job. But with that in mind, did he really need to wrap up the celebration and push Disla down the line after such a monstrous home run in a summer league?

Let the boys play loud!