College Baseball Player Shot In The Chest While Sitting In His Bullpen During Game In Texarkana, Texas

A college baseball player was shot on Saturday while sitting in the bullpen during a game in Texarkana, Texas.

The game being played between Texas A&M-Texarkana and the University of Houston-Victoria came to a halt in the fifth inning. While sitting in the bullpen, an 18-year-old was hit in the chest by what authorities call a stray bullet.

The Texas A&M-Texarkana player was immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the shot seemed to come from a neighborhood near the ballpark. One game attendee said the public announcer started yelling, ‘Shots fired! Shots fired,’ according to one report.

Following the incident, the game was declared a no-contest, and the school announced that its softball team would not play a doubleheader at LSU Alexandria.

The school released a statement following the incident, indicating that the student-athlete was in stable condition following being shot during the college baseball game.

“This afternoon during the university’s baseball game at George Dobson Field one of our baseball players was struck by a stray bullet fired during an altercation at a neighborhood adjacent to Spring Lake Park. Our student-athlete is being treated at Christus St. Michael Hospital and is in stable condition,” Texas A&M-Texaskana said this weekend.

Police Officers Put The Pieces Together From Texas A&M-Texarkana Shooting

The police department said they had received calls about shots fired in a neighborhood just west of the ballpark. Thanks to quick action by the local police department, they were able to identify the situation. Luckily, no one else was hurt during the incident, including hundreds of Boy Scouts who were at Spring Lake Park for an event called Scout-O-Rama.

“Our detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the house on Lynda and determined that the incident started as a disturbance there that led to two men shooting at each other in front of the house,” police announced. “One of those errant rounds traveled about 400 yards and struck the innocent victim at the ball field.”

Texas A&M-Texarkana Baseball Player Struck By Stray Bullet While Sitting In Bullpen. Courtesy Of Texas A&M-Texarkana Athletics

According to the team’s website, Saturday was the final home game of the season before the school started the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.

“The university’s counseling services are available to players and other students,” the school announced. “At this time we ask that you keep our student-athlete, his family, teammates and friends in your prayers.”

In the update, police noted that the unidentified baseball player was in stable condition, which was posted Sunday evening.