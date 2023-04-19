Videos by OutKick

As Ole Miss baseball continues to flounder in 2023, the reigning national champions are set to host the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers for a three-game series in Oxford this weekend. The Rebels are not very good this year, and their hopes of winning the series, let alone one game, are pretty slim.

With that being said, they will have all of the motivation in the world to pull off the upset.

Not only is Ole Miss playing the rest of its season to just make the postseason, the series will be played in front of a sizable home crowd. And in addition to the home-field advantage, the Rebels were given all of the bulletin board material that they need to light a fire under their bats.

LSU ace Paul Skenes talked big talk on Wednesday afternoon.

Paul Skenes, an Air Force transfer, is one of the best pitchers in the country— if not the best pitcher in the country. He is a projected top-five draft pick and sports a 6-1 record and a 1.69 ERA with 104 strikeouts and just nine walks in 53.1 innings pitched.

The 20-year-old consistently pumps gas in the high-90s and has a nasty off-speed ball to mix things up.

Skenes will toe the rubber on Friday night. It will be his first time pitching at Swayze Field.

Swayze has one of the most electrifying traditions in sports, the Beer Shower.

Ole Miss is a dry campus, which means that beer is technically not allowed. Liquor is fine, but beer is not allowed on campus, because somehow that makes sense.

Anyway, right field at Swayze is not considered “on” campus. Beer is allowed and coolers are packed to the brim with cold snacks for every nine-inning outing— BYOB style.

And whenever a Rebels batter hits a dinger, the fans in right toss their beer into the air.

Imagine going to literally any other school pic.twitter.com/yLJ6h37FJb — LegalBagMan (@CorbnAtHarisons) February 19, 2022

Skenes does not foresee too many beer showers taking place this weekend. The first-year SEC pitcher, who has been lights out thus far, made a bold statement about how LSU is going to silence the atmosphere in Oxford.

LSU Ace Paul Skenes about Ole Miss fans throwing beer showers after home runs#LSU pic.twitter.com/sS5SC4I6ij — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) April 19, 2023

Considering that the Rebels have been abysmal in conference play thus far, Skenes is probably right. However, for him to say it out loud before his first-ever start at Swayze is gutsy!