Texas Signee Colin Simmons Brings Bible Onto Field After Winning State Title: ‘Ain’t Nobody But God’

Colin Simmons out of Duncanville High School in Texas has had quite an eventful few days. Not only did the defensive star help lead his school to its second consecutive 6A state title over the weekend, but on Wednesday he officially signed to take his talents to the University of Texas.

While Simmons’ game and five-star rating have garnered plenty of headlines throughout his high school career, how he celebrated his team’s latest state championship deserves plenty of attention as well.

Seconds after Duncanville knocked off North Shore 49-33, Simmons grabbed his bible as he rushed the field and held it up in front of the cameras before sharing a powerful message about his Christian faith.

“It ain’t nobody but God, it ain’t nobody but God,” Simmons said. “I am who I am. I’m going to keep it real with you today, it ain’t nobody but God, God himself…We wouldn’t be nothing without God, nothing!”

Five Star Plus EDGE Colin Simmons a state 🏆 winner again Next up: Austin pic.twitter.com/ACQL642YlR — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 17, 2023

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher appears to have his head on straight as he heads to Austin in 2024 to suit up for the Longhorns.

Simmons chose Texas after receiving offers from nearly every major program in the country including Alabama, Miami, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, and many others. He was tabbed by most recruiting sites as the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2024 class and a top-five player in his class in the state of Texas.

In an era when many prospects commit and then de-commit from multiple schools, Simmons’ only commitment was to the Longhorns on August 10 before putting pen to paper on National Signing Day.

