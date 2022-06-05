‘Colin Kaepernick Deserves Another Chance’: Mike Singletary on OutKick 360

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Raiders last week in an attempt to find a spot on an NFL roster after five seasons out of the league.

After he took a knee during the national anthem while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, he became less a football player and more of a symbol of defiance. As he looks to regain his place in the league, the OutKick 360 team asked Mike Singletary his thoughts on the embattled quarterback.

By many accounts, his tryout with the Raiders looked like someone who had not worked at the NFL level in 5 years. The Raiders did say that there were bright spots, but there would not be any announcement imminently. Kaepernick will continue to look for opportunities with other teams.

