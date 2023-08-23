Colin Cowherd’s Volume Digital Network Continues To Compete With Legacy Media With Shannon Sharpe Signing

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe has joined Colin Cowhered’s The Volume.

The digital network will carry Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast in a joint production with Shay Shay Media.

The podcast previously aired through Fox Sports. Sharpe exited Fox and its weekday debate program “Undisputed” in June.

As for Sharpe’s television future, ESPN expects him to sign a deal to appear each Monday and Tuesday on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith. But that deal is not yet complete.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at The Volume,” Sharpe said.

“The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

“There are very few people in sports media that cut through like Shannon Sharpe,” added Cowherd.

“We are excited to partner with him and his team Shay Shay Media and co-produce original content with them.”

OutKick recently covered the growth of The Volume, a mere two-year-old company. Cowherd says the brand is worth “over $100 million.”

The Volume is particularly popular on YouTube, with over 670,000 subscribers. The brand has more than six times as many subscribers as Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media, and about 200,000 more than Bill Simmons’ The Ringer.

Moreover, unlike in the cases of Le Batard and Simmons, Cowherd’s flagship program, The Herd, is not associated with his media company.

For example, Cowherd does not profit from “The Herd’s” social media monetization. Should the show ever join The Volumne, the value of the company would exceed current valuations.

Theoretically, The Volume is the second most valuable independent sports brand behind Barstool Sports, which is again independent following Penn’s divestment this month.

In addition to Cowherd, The Volume also hosts podcasts for Draymond Green, Richard Sherman, and Daniel Cormier.

And now Shannon Sharpe.