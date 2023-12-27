Minnesota QB’s Fiancée Steals The Show During Bowl Win

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota QB Cole Kramer had to put his future plans on hold to sling passes in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The Gophers beat Bowling Green 30-24 Tuesday in the Quick Lane Bowl, and while Minnesota fans are certainly happy with the win, the most interesting moment didn’t come on the field.

It came on the ESPN broadcast when it was revealed Kramer had to put wedding planning with his fiancée Katie Miller on hold in order to play in the game.

ESPN reported Kramer “was a little hesitant” when he called Katie during a nursing shift to let her know the Gophers needed him under center. She threw her support behind him, and the rest is history after locking up a bowl win.

Check out the awesome moment on the broadcast, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

Cole Kramer was ready to be done with the #Gophers and move on with his finance…then the @quicklanebowl came calling! pic.twitter.com/r1fjjwOUYi — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) December 26, 2023

Cole Kramer puts life on pause to beat Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

This is the ultimate bro move from Kramer and the ultimate girlfriend/fiancée move from Katie Miller. They are in the process of planning their life, putting a wedding together and moving.

The stress of all of that must be absolutely massive. Imagine trying to do all of those things in a short period of time.

While I’ve never been married, I have had to move a handful of times, and it’s never fun. Moving is one of the most stressful things a person can do. Now, throw in a wedding. That would drive a lot of people insane.

Yet, when P.J. Fleck and the Gophers called Kramer and said they needed him, he smashed the pause button with complete support from Miller to get under center against Bowling Green.

I can already tell she’s a real one. They have the rest of their lives to do whatever they want, but only one shot at the Quick Lane Bowl. You have to strike while the iron is hot, and that’s exactly what Kramer and Minnesota did Tuesday.

Cole Kramer put future plans on pause to play for Minnesota in bowl game against Bowling Green. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Props to Kramer for leading Minnesota to a win and major props to Miller for being willing to pause plans so he could get one more game before hanging up his cleats. It’s a story straight out of “Friday Night Lights,” and that’s what we’re all about here at OutKick. Send your thoughts and reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.