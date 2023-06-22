Videos by OutKick

Cole Carrigg has a rocket launcher where his arm is supposed to be and can literally do it all. The former San Diego State utility player put on a show during Wednesday’s MLB Draft Combine.

Cole Carrigg

Carrigg, who has logged appearances at every single position on the diamond except first base and left field, is a great hitter from both sides of the plate. He averaged .388 at the dish in 2022 and .313 in 2023.

Cole Carrigg (‘23 elig.) keeps the hands back long enough and hits this 2-strike offering to the pullside for a base hit. Switch-hitter w/ adv athleticism. Showcases quality speed down the line #PGDraft @AztecBaseball pic.twitter.com/JG4qAT833U — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 19, 2023

While the bat is one thing, his speed is another. Carrigg stole 19 bases as a sophomore and 17 last season— including home. Casual.

Catching up on the veritable cornucopia of highlights from the top of the sixth. Here's @CarriggCole's straight steal of home just prior to Leonhardt's two-run double. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/WnGb8f5U9p — San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) March 23, 2022

And then there’s Carrigg’s defense. This is where he has really turned heads.

Defensive look at @AztecBaseball OF/INF/C Cole Carrigg. Athleticism and arm strength play all over the diamond. 6'3"/190 pound frame. Showed range in game to both gaps running down balls. One of the more interesting #MLBDraft profiles in Cali. @PGCollegeball @B_sakowski_pg pic.twitter.com/LXKbPQgkNm — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) November 14, 2022

Especially with his arm.

AZTECS LEAVE THEM LOADED.



Cole Carrigg ends the threat with a hose from center! @AztecBaseball pic.twitter.com/MwPaQDNdtz — MLB Desert Invitational (@MLBDesertInvite) February 19, 2022

Carrigg is the 45th-ranked prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft, but he is flying way under the radar. The 21-year-old participated in the league’s pre-draft combine on Wednesday and turned some heads.

His speed in throwing down to second base as a catcher was pro-ready. It’s not even his primary position.

Carrigg then moved into the infield and whipped a 100mph laser across the infield. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he followed it up by pumping 101 and 102 in back-to-back throws from the outfield.

This is what 102 mph from the outfield looks like 😯



CC: @CarriggCole pic.twitter.com/5tdRm6F4zl — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 21, 2023

Only 22 Major League throws have been clocked at 102mph or faster since Statcast came into existence in 2015. No big league infield assist has ever been tracked at 100mph or more in that same timeframe.

Carrigg did both of those things in the same night.

He hit 100 in the infield.

And 102 in the outfield. Carrigg even surprised himself! I knew I had a little bit in the tank, but I did not know I had that much. So that was pretty cool to see. — Cole Carrigg at the MLB Draft Combine The would-be rising senior in college does not have a defined position for his future. Carrigg can do it all, and projects as an early-round pick. It’s not hard to see why.