Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Becomes Fastest White Man In History, Calls Out Tyreek Hill

Virginia Tech wide receiver Cole Beck believes that he is the fastest football player in the world. He might be right.

Cole Beck, a redshirt senior with the Hokies, is a two-sport athlete. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster committed to stay home and play in Blacksburg as a three-star running back recruit in the class of 2018. He picked Virginia Tech over offers from App State, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Clemson, Mississippi State and West Virginia among others.

Cole Beck takes it 78 yards to the house for a Blacksburg Touchdown!



Blacksburg 28

Hidden Valley 6



7:30 remaining in the 3rd Quarter pic.twitter.com/g6BcNlToVM — Blacksburg High (@BburgHSBruins) October 21, 2017

However, after two years running track and playing football, Beck chose to focus full-time on running in 2020. During that time, and in 2021, the former running back blossomed into the team’s best sprinter.

Good memories from 2021 🥇



Cole Beck went 𝟏𝟎.𝟏𝟏 to become the first Hokie to ever win the men's 100m at the ACC Championships.



He defends his title this weekend in Durham 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aom93stcN6 — Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) May 9, 2022

And then, when Brent Pry took over the Hokies football program, the first-year head coach asked Beck to return. So he did!

Beck returned eight kicks in 10 games last fall. It is on the track, though, where he continues to make his mark.

Beck finished second in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA East Prelims as one of just three men in the country to clock a sub-9.90 this year. In doing so, by running 9.87, he became the first Hokie in history to break the 10-second mark.

Beck is also, officially, the fastest white man in history. He is the first person of wholly European descent to be documented at sub-9.90, according to multiple experts and the record books. Christophe Lemaitre of France once ran 9.98. Marian Woronin of Poland once ran 9.92.

With the record-breaking run, Beck advanced to the NCAA National Championships. Before traveling to Austin for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track And Field Championships, the running back-turned-wide receiver and sprinter called out Tyreek Hill, also a wide receiver and sprinter.

Hill, who they call ‘Cheetah,’ claims to be the fastest player in the NFL. D.K. Metcalf disagrees.

Beck doesn’t care what either wide receiver has to say. He is the fastest football player in the world.

Hill also ran track in college. His official personal best in the 100-meter sprint is 10.19 seconds, though he also ran a wind-aided time of 9.98-seconds. The latter doesn’t count.

Either way, Beck has him beat by more than .10 of a second. Hill wants to race Metcalf, but maybe they should get Beck on the line with them to really put the debate to bed?