Virginia Tech WR Cole Beck, The Fastest White Man Of All-Time, Gets Smoked In NCAA 100M Championship

Videos by OutKick

Virginia Tech wide receiver Cole Beck is the fastest white male in the history of white males. He still got smoked in the national championship.

Beck, a redshirt senior, plays football and runs track. His collegiate career came to a close on Friday night after making history earlier in the season.

From Blacksburg, Beck chose to stay home and compete for the Hokies as a three-star running back in the Class of 2018. App State, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Clemson, Mississippi State and West Virginia were among the others schools to offer the 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster.

Touchdown Cole Beck pic.twitter.com/4OJP1IT0Ua — Chris Coleman (@ChrisColemanTSL) October 6, 2017

After two years as a two-sport athlete, Beck chose to step away from the gridiron in 2020. He quickly became Virginia Tech’s best sprinter and won multiple ACC titles.

Two years later, Brent Pry was hired as the Hokies’ football coach and asked the school’s fastest runner to return. Beck agreed and returned eight kicks in 10 games last season.

Cole Beck made his mark on the track.

Although he played football, his success as a sprinter far exceeds his success as a return man.

Beck became the first person in Virginia Tech history to break the 10-second mark in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA East Preliminary meet last month. Not only did he snap the Hokies’ mark, he also became the fastest white man in history and immediately called out Tyreek Hill.

No Caucasian male had ever run a sub-9.90 in a legal wind environment until Beck.

As a result of his record-breaking run, Beck advanced to the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track And Field Championships in Austin this weekend. To get things started, he ran a (win-assisted) 9.87 in the quarterfinals.

Beck later went 10.05 (official) in his Semi-final heat and advanced to Friday’s Final.

🤩 100M SCHOOL RECORD – 9️⃣.9️⃣7️⃣



Cole Beck is moving on to the Finals, 4th fastest time in the semifinals! #Hokies 👟 pic.twitter.com/YOM4UABWJf — Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) June 8, 2023

Unfortunately, that is where the success came to a halt. Beck got smoked.

Courtney Lindsey, Texas Tech — 9.89 Godson Oghenebrume, LSU — 9.90 Shaun Maswanganyu, Houston — 9.91 Da’Marcus Fleming, LSU — 9.97 P.J. Austin, Florida — 9.97 Udodi Anwuzurike, Stanford — 9.98 Micah Williams, Oregon — 9.99 Favour Ash, Auburn — 10.02 Cole Beck — 10.05

It was a hell of a run, but it wasn’t enough. The fastest white man of all-time simply could not keep up.