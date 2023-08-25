Coffee Pot Thrown At A McDonald’s Employee During Wild Behind-The-Counter Brawl

Videos by OutKick

A wild brawl at a McDonald’s in Florida between employees and an upset customer ended when the customer grabbed a coffee pot and threw it. The coffee pot ended up hitting a 17-year-old employee leading to the customer’s arrest.

Most of the wild scene was caught on camera from behind-the-counter. Unfortunately, what started the brawl was not caught on camera, at least not on the video that has surfaced up to this point.

Angry customer throws a coffee pot at a McDonald’s employee (Image Credit: FOX 8)

The unhappy customer is already behind-the-counter and it sounds like she wants a refund or possibly something missing from her order. It’s hard to tell what she’s saying, but what is clear is that she isn’t happy.

There are several employees trying to remove her from the area and she’s having none of it. The angry customer grabs some condiments as she’s being pushed away and throws them on the floor.

A man from the back then steps forward to attempt to handle the situation, but to no avail. The customer swings at him and squares up like she’s ready to throw hands. From the looks of it this isn’t her first brawl.

The employee and customer exchange a few words before he’s dragged away from the brawl by another male employee. This is where the coffee pot comes into play.

Getting Into A Wild Brawl At McDonald’s Is Rarely Worth It

With the focus on removing the male employee from the scene, the customer seizes an opportunity to go for the coffee pot. An employee sees the customer grab the pot, but is too late to do anything about it.

The upset customer is now armed with a coffee pot and she isn’t afraid to use it. She wildly hurls it at a group of employees, hitting what is later identified as a 17-year-old employee, who happens to be the one doing the recording.

The video ends with screaming and crying.

The customer involved in the wild brawl, identified as Nirve Pierre, was arrested and made an appearance in court on Tuesday. She faces multiple charges including burglary with assault or battery and child abuse.

During her court appearance, Pierre was the one doing the crying. The mother of two had her bond set at more than $27,000.

A classic case of play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I’m sure that whatever she was unhappy about it, it wasn’t worth the trip to jail.