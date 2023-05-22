Videos by OutKick

Michigan State commit Coen Carr has yet to set foot on a college basketball court, but he might already be the best dunker in college basketball. To say “might” as a qualifier may not be fair to what the Greenville, South Carolina-native continues to do on a weekly basis.

At 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, Coen Carr is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023. He is considered a top-50 recruit and one of the top-10 forwards in the country.

Side aside, Carr is a freak athlete! His length and versatility allows him to guard 1-5 defensively, while his speed and agility allows him to get out in front of a defense when on the fast break.

Carr’s strength offensively comes in cutting off-ball, and he is most comfortable out of the dunker spots. There is some growth needed as a shooter and he could be more creative in the half-court sets, which kept him from earning five-star status.

However, Carr is working to grow in those areas and gaining confidence with the ball in one-on-one situations. Tom Izzo will only help him to flourish on the next level.

In the meantime, as Carr tries to put it all together, his bounce will help to close some of those gaps. He is a human highlight reel and he always put on a show at Legacy Early College last season.

Carr turns heads time and time again with his high-flying, rim-rattling dunks. He won both the High School Slam Dunk Contest and the Ballislife All-American Dunk Contest by going behind-the-back.

Coen Carr with the behind-the-back dunk to win the High School Slam Dunk Contest! pic.twitter.com/xk1PpQvCQ5 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 2, 2023

While Coen’s previous dunks are impressive, it is his most recent that really stands out. Not because it is particularly flashy, but because it’s something that most NBA players cannot do.

Coen Carr dunked from the free-throw line!!!

Not only did Carr jump from the charity stripe, he double-pumped!!!

Even Donovan Mitchell had his mind blown.

When it is all said and done, Carr could very easily blossom into a lottery pick. The listed small forward signed with Michigan State over offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Indiana and South Carolina, among others.

Izzo is going to be glad to have Carr on his roster next season, and hopefully beyond. Carr is going to love having Izzo coach him up.

Sparty is going to be a LOT of fun to watch when Carr is on the floor. Stay tuned!