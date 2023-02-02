Videos by OutKick

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch is quickly rising up NFL Draft boards. The fifth-year senior is in Mobile, Alabama this week and will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

At 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, Mauch is hard to miss. Not only because of his size and on-field dominance, but because of his look and off-field persona.

The North Dakota-native’s vibes are immaculate.

Cody Mauch (North Dakota State University Athletics)

Mauch was a big part of the success in Fargo over the last three seasons and always has fun in the process. Even while dominating during Senior Bowl practices!

Cody Mauch is looking very solid today pic.twitter.com/ncPgpgHhzG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 1, 2023

Between his time at NDSU and the incredible week he is having in Alabama, Mauch is considered by many to be worthy of a second-round pick. If he goes any later, it would be an absolute steal.

It hasn’t always been this way for Cody Mauch.

Mauch was once a shell of himself at a completely different position. He actually walked on to the Bison program after playing tight end, quarterback and defensive end in high school.

Mauch was 221 pounds upon arrival to campus in 2017 and weighed-in at 305 earlier this week.

Cody Mauch’s transformation is remarkable. (Image courtesy: ESPN)

As for how Mauch put on that weight, his answer is rather simple. It was never his plan to put on 80+ pounds, it just kind of happened that way.

Honestly, I was just eating. I had to go buy an unlimited plan at the dining center and we had to get 15 meals a week. I was probably getting 26-27 meals a week. I was always just there eating. I didn’t plan to gain all the weight. I was just kinda hungry. Coming from a small school in North Dakota, we didn’t have much of a weight program. So when I was actually able to dedicate myself in the weight room as well, I definitely saw myself take some strides. — Cody Mauch

He loves chicken lasagna and stromboli.

I asked OT Cody Mauch how he gained 85 pounds after walking on at NDSU as a TE.



Long story short: He destroyed NDSU’s all-you-can-eat dining plan. And he’s a big Stromboli guy. pic.twitter.com/ccmy0B7AMW — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 1, 2023

The rest of Mauch’s look came because he prefers not to spend money at the barber.

Cody Mauch, who just admitted he liked to save money on barbers. pic.twitter.com/lsgdYxlFW2 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) February 1, 2023

Wherever Mauch ends up in April, he is going to provide an instant boost to the locker room. Both as a talented offensive lineman and a polarizing personality.