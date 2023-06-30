Cody Bellinger Is Engaged To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Chase Carter

Videos by OutKick

Things are looking up for Cubs centerfielder Cody Bellinger both on the field and off of it. The change of scenery to Chicago after being non-tendered by the Dodgers last offseason has done him some good.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 National League MVP is off to a solid start with his new team. We’re not talking about the kinds of numbers he was putting up in his first three seasons in Los Angeles, but solid enough that he could end up on a contender prior to the trade deadline.

Chase Carter attends the amfAR Cannes Gala (Photo by John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Bellinger, who signed a one-year deal for $17.5 million, is hitting .261 this season with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He’s on pace for a much better season than his last few in Los Angeles.

Whether he finishes the season in Chicago or not is the last thing he’s worried about right now. He’s got a wedding to prepare for, whenever that happens. The soon-to-be 28-year-old proposed to his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend, Chase Carter, on Thursday.

Carter, the mother of his two children, showed off the new addition on her jewelry collection on Instagram. From the looks of if Bellinger didn’t let the wildfires in Canada keep him from proposing with the Chicago skyline in view.

Cody Bellinger Isn’t Chase Carter’s First MVP

Congratulations are in order for the couple, who were first spotted together during the whole pandemic quarantine thing we all lived through.

If you can start a relationship during that craziness and come out on the other side with a couple of kids and a ring on your finger, then you can probably survive the ups and downs that come with the game of baseball.

At the time Bellinger was fresh off an MVP season and Carter was fresh off a relationship with another National League MVP, Giancarlo Stanton. Everyone loves a good professional athlete and swimsuit model love story.