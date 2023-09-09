Coco Gauff Gets Her First Career Grand Slam With Three-Set Win Over Aryna Sabalenka

Videos by OutKick

Coco Gauff, one of the tennis world’s biggest rising stars, took home her first career Grand Slam title with a three-set win in the US Open final.

Even more impressive, she did it in a come-from-behind fashion, something she did multiple times throughout the tournament.

The 19-year-old from Florida who came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed faced Aryna Sabalenka in the Final. Sabalenka, who hails from Belarus, was the tournament’s No. 2 seed and is the WTA’s top-ranked player in the world.

Gauff lost the first set but came back to win the final two to seal the win.

YOU GO COCO! pic.twitter.com/ztI2h0tdul — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

As you can see, most of the crowd was on her side, and for good reason. She became the first American to win at the US Open since 2017.

After the win, Gauff ran over to celebrate with her family in an emotional moment.

Hugs all around for the Gauff family! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OFWxBD2c3j — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Gauff, who is just the 11th teenager to win a Grand Slam, talked about the emotions of her win in her post-match interview with ESPN.

“Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my dad cry,” Gauff said. “He doesn’t want me to tell y’all that, but he got caught in 4K. He thinks he’s so hard, but you know he’s not,” Gauff said. “My dad took me to this tournament [years ago], sitting right there watching Venus and Serena [Williams] compete, so it’s really incredible to be on this stage.”

Gauff is the heir apparent to the American tennis throne now that Serena Williams’ career has drawn to a close.

You kind of get the sense that Gauff will add a few more titles to her name in the years to come.

